Anthony Albanese hints at public holiday if Matilda's win the FIFA Women's World Cup
"There will be a race by Premiers to declare a public holiday."
In just a month's time, the Matilda's will play their first match in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Kicking off at Accor Stadium in Sydney, the Australian team will face the Republic of Ireland on July 20. The tournament is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
As they prepare to commence their World Cup campaign, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has all but promised the introduction of a public holiday if the team are to win.
Speaking to The Daily Aus, Albanese was asked to consider his promise to introduce a public holiday should the Socceroos win the Men's World Cup in 2022. Reflecting on this in relation to the Women's World Cup, he told the publication that Premiers will "race to declare" such a holiday.
"It’s up to each state and territory to designate public holidays," he told the publication.
"But rest assured – should the Matildas win the World Cup on home soil I reckon there will be a race by Premiers to declare a public holiday."
Sam Kerr spoke on her optimistic attitude just weeks before kick off.
In response to this bold statement, the Matildas' official Instagram left the powerful one-worded comment, "Bet 🤝".
Ahead of returning to her team, Sam Kerr visited fans in Perth, sharing her optimism about the tournament ahead.
"I feel really confident all the time whenever I step on the pitch with the Matildas," she said, as quoted by the ABC.
"Last time, we had a great result against England, so I think that gives us a lot of confidence but there's a long way to go. We're not at our best right now but that's what we've been planning for for the last four years — for us to be at our best in four weeks' time."
