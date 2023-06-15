In just a month's time, the Matilda's will play their first match in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kicking off at Accor Stadium in Sydney, the Australian team will face the Republic of Ireland on July 20. The tournament is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

As they prepare to commence their World Cup campaign, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has all but promised the introduction of a public holiday if the team are to win.

WATCH: Matildas: The World at Our Feet Trailer. Article continues after video.