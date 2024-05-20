For almost a decade Game of Thrones kept millions of fans from across the world on the edges of their seats as they watched the Great Houses of Westeros battle it out to sit on the Iron Throne.

Ultimately after 73 episodes across eight seasons, it was Bran Stark who emerged as the first elected ruler of the Six Kingdoms.

And while we left that series with Westeros in relative peace, the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon set some 200 years earlier introduces a new set of characters warring for the right to rule.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Archy as Princess Rhaenyra. (Credit: Warner Bros)

In season one of the prequel series, viewers are introduced to a new generation of Targaryens, including King Viserys who controversially names his daughter Rhaenyra heir after he is unable to produce a son.

After his wife Aemma dies during childbirth, the King remarries a much younger Alicent Hightower who gives the ailing King a male heir – a challenge to Rhaenyra’s claim on the iron throne.

While we don’t want to spoil anything from season one, it’s easy to imagine the type of chaos that ensues with multiple contenders fighting for their right to rule Westeros, especially with dragons involved.

Matt Smith portrays Daemon Targaryen. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Where can I watch House of the Dragon in Australia?

If you are looking to re-jog your memory with the events of season one ahead of season two premiering on June 17th this year, you’re in luck!

Whether you’ve watched it religiously, or only each episode once since it premiered on August 22nd, 2022, House of the Dragon is available to stream in Australia on Binge and Foxtel Now.

All episodes of season two will also be available on both streaming platforms.

And if you’d like to rewatch Game of Thrones for the whatever “nth” time, you’ll also find all episodes on Binge.

Stream House of the Dragon now on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

SUBSCRIBE NOW