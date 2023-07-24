Watch Below: Matildas: The World At Our Feet | Official Trailer | Disney+

Emily proposed on a cliff overlooking the ocean in San Diego, California last month. Things went awry when dark clouds rolled in just as she started getting down on one knee!

Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond is used to performing under pressure – but asking her partner, Kat Thompson, to marry her had her heart racing like never before.

The pair only met last year online yet Emily, 30, tells New Idea she knew “pretty early on” that Kat was “the one”.

“I feel like she brings out a really good side of me,” shares the soccer star. “I’m very happy.”

Emily popped the question with a stunning ring that she designed herself. Her new fiancée Kat admits she had “no clue” what was happening at the time. “I was crying,” she says.

“From the first date there’s never been holding back, it’s been so comfortable – as if I’ve known her a lot longer.”