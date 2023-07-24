Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond is used to performing under pressure – but asking her partner, Kat Thompson, to marry her had her heart racing like never before.
Emily proposed on a cliff overlooking the ocean in San Diego, California last month. Things went awry when dark clouds rolled in just as she started getting down on one knee!
The pair only met last year online yet Emily, 30, tells New Idea she knew “pretty early on” that Kat was “the one”.
“I feel like she brings out a really good side of me,” shares the soccer star. “I’m very happy.”
Emily popped the question with a stunning ring that she designed herself. Her new fiancée Kat admits she had “no clue” what was happening at the time. “I was crying,” she says.
“From the first date there’s never been holding back, it’s been so comfortable – as if I’ve known her a lot longer.”
Emily, who splits her time between the US and Australia playing football, reveals the couple plan to wed Down Under – around the soccer schedule of course!
“I’m married to football now,” jokes Kat, 28. “We are aiming for the summer,” adds Emily. “It’s not going to be a massive crazy wedding.”
Emily says that although it’s special having thousands of fans cheering her on at home during the World Cup, Kat has always been her number one fan.
“She’s been the best,” says Emily with a smile. “She still comes to all my games.”
Looking to the future, the couple can’t wait to one day have mini Matildas of their own running around. “We definitely want a little family coming up,” says Kat.