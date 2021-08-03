Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Getty

1. The Rock

Age: 49 (May 2, 1972)

Net worth: $USD 320M

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, is the most famous person in the world. He became popular during his days as a WWE champion wrestler until he moved on to become a Hollywood movie star.

In 2017, he was the second highest-paid actor in the biz! His Instagram is full of workout videos, diet tips, and funny posts that keep him connected with fans of all ages.

Will Smith. Getty

2. Will Smith

Age: 52 (September 25, 1968)

Net worth: $USD 350M

Will Smith has been on everyone’s radar since The Fresh Prince, but his launch to superstardom really began when he starred in big budget blockbusters like Independence Day and Men in Black.

Will Smith continues to act in massive blockbuster films and recently started his own YouTube channel!

Donald Trump. Getty

3. Donald Trump

Age: 75 (June 14, 1946)

Net worth: $USD 2.4B

Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in 2017 after the 8-year term of Barack Obama. But before he tried to make America great again, he was already one of the richest and most famous men in the world!

Whether you like him or not, he has the biggest net worth on the list. You may know Trump from The Apprentice, but he’s also famous for his billion-dollar real estate companies and his controversial tweets.

Michael Jackson Getty

4. Michael Jackson

Age: 50 (August 29, 1958 to June 25, 2009)

Net worth: $USD 236M

Michael Jackson tragically passed away 12 years ago, but his legacy lives on! He is undoubtedly part of music royalty and is often hailed as one of the best singers and performers in history.

From child star to King of Pop, his albums topped the charts with hits like ‘Thriller’, ‘Beat It’, and ‘Billie Jean’. Another big contribution to his fame is the controversy surrounding his sexual abuse allegations.

Drake. Getty

5. Drake

Age: 34 (October 24, 1986)

Net worth: $USD 150M

Drake started out as a TV actor and grew to become one of the most successful rap artists of all time.

He eventually got into acting in films, then started his own record label and brand under OVO.

Ariana Grande. Getty

6. Ariana Grande

Age: 28 (June 26, 1993)

Net worth: $USD 180M

Former Nickelodeon child star Ariana Grande is now an iconic pop sensation! The singer is known for her hits ‘Break Free’, ‘Problem’, and ‘Thank U, Next’.

She’s dated some high profile dudes in the past, including the late Mac Miller and SNL funny man Pete Davidson. A few tattoo mess-ups later, Ari is still at the top of her game and admired by her millions of followers!

Jennifer Lopez. Getty

7. Jennifer Lopez

Age: 52 (July 24, 1969)

Net worth: $USD 400M

Jennifer Lopez enchanted us with her sexy dance moves and some absolute classic hits like ‘If You Had My Love’, ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, and ‘Waiting for Tonight’.

She made her debut as an actress in Selena, then made her way to being one of the highest paid Latin actresses on the big screen.

Justin Bieber. Getty

8. Justin Bieber

Age: 27 (March 1, 1994)

Net worth: $USD 265M

The Biebs was discovered on Youtube in 2007 and one thing led to another when he was mentored by R&B superstar Usher.

He charmed audiences with singles like ‘One Time’, ‘Baby’, and ‘U Smile’. Now all grown up and married to his wife Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber continues to make critically acclaimed music and his Beliebers are still loyal as ever.

Bill Gates. Getty

9. Bill Gates

Age: 65 (October 28, 1955)

Net worth: $USD 131.6B

Bill Gates is one of the most important men alive for having worked on Microsoft’s Windows operating system. He changed the world and the way we use computers, but his impact doesn’t end there.

He regularly donates to charity and provides free vaccinations to poor communities in other countries.

Rihanna. Getty

10. Rihanna

Age: 33 (February 20, 1988)

Net worth: $USD 600M

Rihanna won us over with her songs ‘Pon de Replay’, ‘Umbrella’, and ‘Rude Boy’, among many other hits. Over the years, the R&B star has transformed into an edgy trendsetter, a fashion queen, and business mogul.

Her brand Fenty Beauty provides makeup, clothing, and lingerie for many women of all shapes and sizes.

Honourable Mentions

Not everyone made the list, but we believe these celebs will be climbing the ranks in the years to come! From social media stars to household names, here are some celebs that were almost in our Hall of Fame:

PewDiePie

Rich Brian

Kim Kardashian

Billie Eilish

Tiger Woods

Keanu Reeves

Jay Z

Snoop Dogg

Bretman Rock

Selena Gomez

No Shame In Fame

Most of us would do anything for 15 minutes of fame, but some celebs can make it last forever! While fame has its ups and downs, these superstars are living proof that being the most famous person on earth can be worth the gamble.