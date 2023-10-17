Look at Princess Leonor's father smiling at her with the mysterious boy! TikTok

Is Princess Leonor in the military?

On 17 August 2023, the Spanish heir joined the military, following in her fathers footsteps who also joined the military academy in 1985.

Just like Felipe, Leonor will study one year at the General Military Academy, followed by a year at the Escuela Naval Militar (Military Navy School), and finish at the Academia General del Aire (Military Air Academy.)

When asked by reporters on how she’s feeling, Leonor said that she has “great enthusiasm," but admitted that she’s "a little nervous.”

In October she made the country proud wearing her country’s military uniform on Spain’s National Day.

Princess Leonor of Spain in her military uniform alongside her father the King of Spain. Getty

Who is the older princess Sofia or Leonor?

The Spanish King and Queen have two daughters, their oldest Princess Leonor who is turning 18 on 31 October, followed by her 16-year-old younger sister Sofia, Infanta of Spain, who was born on 29 April 2007.

If you’re asking yourself why Sofia is called Infanta but not Leonor, it’s because Infanta holds the title of Royal Highness but not Princess as only Leonor is the heir presumptive of Spain.

Fun fact, the titles Infanta (feminine) and Infante (masculine) first appeared in the 13 century, when the Iberian kingdoms of Spain gave the title Infante to the sons of the sovereign and the title Infanta was given to the daughters and to the wife of an Infante.

The Spanish royal family with Infanta Sofia on the left and Princess Leonor on the right. Getty

What is the Spanish royal family succession?

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia inherited the Spanish throne on 19 June 2014, when Felipe’s father abdicated the throne for his son, naw!

Keeping in mind the Spanish throne follows male preference, which means that even though the previous King’s eldest child was actually Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lego, five years older than Felipe, because he’s male he automatically inherits the throne.

Luckily for Leonor, she only has a female sibling! Thus the current King’s first-born and Spanish heir Princess Leonor will inherit the throne, becoming the first queen regnant in 155 years, since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II!

Followed by her younger sister Sofia, Infanta of Spain who is second in line to become Queen.

King Juan of Spain's oldest child, Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo. Getty

Does Princess Leonor have social media?

After New Idea did some digging, no Leonor does not have an official social media account.

However! The Spanish royal family does have an official Twitter account @CasaReal where you can get updates on every member of the family.

Are the Spanish and British royal family related?

Yes, technically the Spanish and British royal family are related. With both families directly descended from King Christian IX of Denmark and Queen Victoria of England.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attends the National Day Military Parade on 12 October, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Getty

Can Princess Leonor marry a commoner?

If the Spanish heir marries a commoner, he will be named King Consort and granted an honorary title like a Dukedom.

Time will tell if she follows in her father's footsteps, who also married a commoner, Queen Letizia, who is from a middle-class background in Otezia, Northern Spain.

