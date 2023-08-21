Queen Letizia made an in person appearance but her British counterparts did not Instagram/Getty

After Spain's well-deserved 1 - 0 win, the Queen and her second-eldest daughter joined the team on the field, the royals taking part in the post-match presentation, and even dancing merrily alongside their countrywomen as they celebrated their incredible achievement.

This of course but the absence of a British royal family member even more obvious, especially Prince William who is the current President of the English Football Association.

Royal watchers were sure the heir to the throne would make an appearance, especially considering it was the United Kingdom's first World Cup final since 1966.

They were however left disappointed, the Prince of Wales' opting to remain with his children across the pond.

Your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup winners! Getty

Prior to the match, however, the Prince and his daughter Charlotte did share a sweet message of support for the English team.

"Lionesses, we want to send you a huge 'good luck' for tomorrow," the Prince of Wales said.

"We are sorry we cannot be there in person, but we are so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world."

His father, King Charles II also shared a message of good luck for the team: "Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory."

Luckily, Queen Letizia stepped up on behalf of her fellow royals, greeting and congratulating each of the English players on the podium after their heartbreaking defeat.

The Queen and her teenage daughter were quick to join in on the celebrations Getty

After the match, the Spanish royal family took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to continue the celebrations.

"Champions! Champions! World Champions!," they penned on their official account.

"You are the best football players in the world. This is FOOTBALL and it is HISTORY!"

"Thank you, Spanish women's football team, for making all of Spain rock."