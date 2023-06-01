Joachim and his girlfriend Benedikte certainly are a stylish couple! Instagram

According to B.T. Count Nikolai had heard "many exciting stories" about Australia from his father, who as a 17-year-old, spent six months living and working on a farm in Wagga Wagga in the Riverina region of New South Wales.

Speaking of his time in the country to Danish students at a Youth Goodwill Conference in 2013, Prince Joachim said that living in Australia had changed his outlook on life.

"That whole process of jumping out of your protected shell is important, whether it is during your academic studies or collecting work experience, it opens your mind and broadens your horizon, physically and also in spiritual terms," Prince Joachim said.

"You have to let go of a lot of things that you thought were given. You have to adapt to a new environment, and once you return to your home, you will benefit from these experiences."

All five of Prince Joachims' children have been stripped of their royal titles. Getty

Currently, Nikolai is seventh in line to the Danish throne, despite being Queen Margrethe's oldest grandchild.

He is the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, the Countess of Frederiksborg, and is the older brother to 20-year-old Count Felix of Monpezat as well as half-siblings Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10.

Earlier this year his family made headlines after his grandmother stripped him and his siblings of their royal titles in an effort to slim down the monarchy.

The Queen made the decision so her youngest sons' children would be "able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent" than if they were burdened by royal life and the limitations royal titles can bring.