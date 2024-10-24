King Felipe VI and Queen Consort Letizia have two daughters: their oldest is Leonor, Princess of Asturias. She’s followed by her 16-year-old sister Sofia, Infanta of Spain.

In the Spanish monarchy, Infanta holds the title of “Royal Highness” but not “Princess.” The Princess title is only given to the heir presumptive of Spain.

Leonor is next in line for the throne in Spain. She will be the first Queen Regnant since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

Princess Leonor made her debut at the Pascua Militar Ceremony on January 6th, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Is Princess Leonor in the military?

On August 17, 2023, the Spanish heir joined the military, following in her father’s footsteps, who also joined the military academy in 1985.

Just like Felipe, Leonor will study one year at the General Military Academy, followed by a year at the Escuela Naval Militar (Military Navy School), and finish at the Academia General del Aire (Military Air Academy.)

When asked by reporters about how she’s feeling, Leonor said that she has “great enthusiasm,” but admitted she was “a little nervous.”

In October of that same year, she made the country proud by wearing her country’s military uniform on Spain’s National Day.

Then in January 2024, Princess Leonor donned a regal grey military uniform once more, complete with medals, a yellow-and-red belt, and a blue Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Charles III sash at the prestigious Pascua Militar Ceremony.

Princess Leonor, King Felipe VI, Queen Consort Letizia and Infanta Sofia of Spain. (Credit: Getty)

Will Princess Leonor be the Queen of Spain?

Leonor turned 18 on October 31, 2023, swearing an oath on the Spanish constitution to always serve her country.

This was an important moment for the young royal, with the coming-of-age ceremony in parliament marking that she was officially next in line to the throne.

However, if her father has a son before she becomes Queen, she will be overruled due to Spain’s Male-preference cognatic primogeniture.

Princess Leonor swore allegiance to the Spanish constitution at the Spanish Parliament in October 2023. (Credit: Getty)

What is the Spanish Royal Family’s line of succession?

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia inherited the Spanish throne on June 19, 2014, when Felipe’s father abdicated the throne.

The Spanish throne follows male preference, which means that even though the previous King’s eldest child was actually Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lego, five years older than Felipe, because he’s male he automatically inherited the throne.

Luckily for Leonor, she only has a female sibling! Thus the current King’s first-born and Spanish heir Princess Leonor will inherit the throne, becoming the first Queen Regnant in 155 years, since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II.

King Juan of Spain’s oldest child, Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Princess Leonor dating?

Leonor was rumoured to be dating the son of a Deutsche Bank millionaire in Germany, Gabriel Giacomelli. They were seen together at the same school, UWC Atlantic College, a Welsh boarding school. However, the relationship was not confirmed.

Most recently, she was spotted with a military man in a video that went viral around the world. Alongside her parents, Leonor was seen greeting some of her classmates from the Military Academy in Zaragoza at the Royal Palace.

In the clip, the King and Queen both gave their daughter teasing smiles as one particular cadet greeted the family.

Look at Princess Leonor’s father smiling at her with the mysterious boy! (Credit: TikTok)

Does Princess Leonor have social media?

No, Leonor does not have an official social media account.

However, the Spanish royal family does have an official Twitter account – @CasaReal – where you can get updates on every member of the family.

Princess Leonor of Spain in her military uniform alongside her father the King of Spain. (Credit: Getty)

Are the Spanish and British royal family related?

Yes, technically the Spanish and British royal family are related with both families directly descended from King Christian IX of Denmark and Queen Victoria of England.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attends the National Day Military Parade on October 12, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Credit: Getty)

Can Princess Leonor marry a commoner?

If the Spanish heir marries a commoner, he will be named King Consort and granted an honorary title like a Dukedom.

Time will tell if she follows in her father’s footsteps, who also married a commoner, Queen Letizia, who is from a middle-class background in Otezia, Northern Spain.

