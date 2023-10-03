"We know how much our fans love V Green and we invite them all to pick up a can and give it a go. Over the past 26 years since its inception, V Green has amassed an incredibly devoted following. It has become an iconic choice for those seeking an invigorating and optimistic boost to carry them through the day."
This is the first time V Green has been given a 'taste lift'.
Instagram
She went on to add that the refined flavour profile embodied everything longtime fans already "cherish[ed]."
But it's not just the flavour that's been given a revamp, the packing has been given an upgrade as well!
"In addition to the taste lift, you will notice the 'V-boosted' V logo, boasting a modern product design that mirrors the positive energy of V Green alongside an enhanced, more delightful drink," added Allison.
The new cans join the existing V Green range.
Instagram
If you'd like to try out the new flavour for yourself, 4x 250ml V Green can packs and 330ml single cans are now available to purchase nationwide.
250ml single cans will be on shelves shortly according to Frucor Suntory.
The cans will join the existing range which consists of V Blue, V Green Sugar-free, V Blue Sugar-free, V Tropical Tang, and V Raspberry Lemonade.