This is the first time V Green has been given a 'taste lift'. Instagram

She went on to add that the refined flavour profile embodied everything longtime fans already "cherish[ed]."

But it's not just the flavour that's been given a revamp, the packing has been given an upgrade as well!

"In addition to the taste lift, you will notice the 'V-boosted' V logo, boasting a modern product design that mirrors the positive energy of V Green alongside an enhanced, more delightful drink," added Allison.

The new cans join the existing V Green range. Instagram

If you'd like to try out the new flavour for yourself, 4x 250ml V Green can packs and 330ml single cans are now available to purchase nationwide.

250ml single cans will be on shelves shortly according to Frucor Suntory.

The cans will join the existing range which consists of V Blue, V Green Sugar-free, V Blue Sugar-free, V Tropical Tang, and V Raspberry Lemonade.