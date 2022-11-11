Tim’s daughter has just turned 2 years old this week and Tim describes her growing personality as ‘very fun and cheeky’ and ‘full of energy’. Instagram

“There's a lot of aches and pains that weren't there before and you've got to consider that, and from a physical point of view, there's a lot more rehab and thinking about what I'm going to do about a few injuries over time”.

“And I think it's from a career point of view, I've kind of changed careers to a certain degree, I still do a little bit of chiropractic, but now I really focus on the acting, and I do feel some pressure, starting an acting career, essentially, over the last four years,” Tim continues.

“You know there are challenges of being a 40-year-old, trying to break into that acting world”.

Although Tim is finding acting a lot of pressure, he says he likes a challenge and 'backs himself'.

“So I'll just keep giving it my all and doing my best with that.”

We were keen to find out what Tim’s dream acting role would be, to which he responded by saying ‘James Bond’. We believe the search is still on for the next James Bond so who knows, maybe we will be seeing Tim as the next 007.

Tim has been keeping busy with being a dad and doing a range of jobs. You have probably seen Tim recently on the latest Uber One campaign on your TV, along with big names including Dannii Minogue and Ian Smith.

“When they told me I'd be ironing and the guy without a shirt, you know, it's kind of funny, because I'm sort of semi-known as that guy that's always got a shirt off. So I thought it should be a bit of fun,” Tim said.

Working with big names and a big brand, Tim said it is “one of those moments you got to pinch yourself and just go ‘how lucky am I that I get to come and call this work’?”

Tim and wife Anna are often labeled as ‘couple goals’ online as they show glimpses of their relationship dynamic, but is it all as perfect as it looks?

Speaking with Tim, it seems the answer would be yes, and Tim gives us some insight into having a loving and successful relationship.

“I think the whole journey has been a big learning curve, you know, we work pretty, pretty bloody well.”

“Your top values have to be aligned, It doesn't matter how good your communication is, if your top values aren't aligned, doesn't matter how you talk about it, you're not going to work.”

Tim says that with Anna, “luckily” they found each other and were able to learn and identify each other's top values which align.

“And that's the kind of relationship you want to stay in,” he says.