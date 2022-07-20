Dad to the rescue! Tim stayed by his little girl's side in hospital. Instagram

"We got a little X-ray which seemed all good so hoping it's just a sprain."

The former Neighbours star praised little Elle for her resilience throughout the daunting situation.

"She's such a trooper, crying in pain at times with movement but then she's quick to put me at ease and tell me she's 'happy'… 'happy Daddy'," he penned.

"Hats off to those parents who have to deal with bigger things than a potential sprained wrist ❤️"

Tim also shared photos of Elle with a bandage wrapped around her right wrist while watching TV back at home after their visit to the hospital.

"😢😢😢😢," Elle's mum Anna commented under Tim's post.

Earlier this month, Tim and Anna opened up to our sister site WHO about how they are still adapting to parenthood.

"You've just got to expect the unexpected," Anna said. "You will never know what having a child is like until you've had one."

"You've got to take it one day at a time... You don't know when they're gonna wake up sick or, or how they're gonna be feeling every day."

"It's about being like water to the container, you know, just being able to adapt to anything thrown your way," Tim added.

