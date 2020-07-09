Anna isn't happy being separated from Tim. Instagram

Anna posted a selfie with tears sharing her distress simply captioning the snap: “Me right now not knowing when I’ll see my hubby next”.

Meanwhile Tim shared in the sentiment with a very sad looking selfie on his own social media account writing: “Current mood…blaaaaa”.

Tim isn't thrilled either. Instagram

The actor followed up by sending wife Anna a beautiful bouquet of flowers complete with love note.

“Keep smiling. I'm never that far away xoxo Love you. Your hubby,” the message read.

Anna shared the flowers on her Instagram revealing the surprise gift had her “pregnancy emotions on the RISE”.

The couple had just spent the weekend in Sydney with Anna’s sister Andrea, with Tim taking a break from filming before returning to Melbourne.

Tim and Anna spent one last weekend together. Instagram

Neighbours production company Freemantle Australia released a statement to HuffPost Australia this morning revealing they would be continuing to film in Melbourne despite the new lockdown restrictions.

“Neighbours will continue under its current production model adopted when Stage 3 restrictions were first introduced in Victoria.

“The strict health and safety measures we have adhered to for the past 11 weeks will be maintained, ensuring the well-being of our cast and crew remains intact.”