Darren McMullen (pictured with Delta Goodrem) admitted there was one incident on The Voice where he annoyed one of the coaches. Getty

“I remember once during one of the live shows, Seal wanted to read a letter from one of his ex-contestants,” Darren told the publication.

“He said, ‘Darren, I just wonder if I could read out this lovely letter I received this year from blah blah blah.’

"I was like, ‘No, Seal, unfortunately we’re on live television, I don’t think it’s the best time to read the letter right now. But why don’t you post it on your Instagram account for anyone who wants to read it.’”

Seal (pictured) wasn't happy when Darren told him he couldn't read a letter live on air. Channel Nine

Darren added that Seal didn’t take it too well that he had just shut down his request.

“He was pissed at me. I don’t think anyone had ever told Seal to shut up before. It was quite funny,” Darren said.

Darren is set to return to The Voice’s ninth season with Renee Bargh as co-host. All four of last year’s coaches – Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Boy George and Kelly Rowland - will also be back.

Darren previously hosted The Voice from 2012 to 2015. Channel Nine

Season nine will introduce “the Block”, a game tactic that the coaches can use during the Blind Auditions.

Each coach will be allowed two Blocks, which they can use to deny other coaches from pitching for the voices they hear – in other words, they will be ruled out as a coach.

According to Nine, more details surroundings the “The Playoffs” and “Showdowns” will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Fans can look forward to some of the most unique voices ever to grace The Voice stage, and some of the most heartfelt, jaw-dropping and controversial moments in the nine-year history of the show,” the network confirmed in an official statement.

The Voice returns Sunday May 24 on Channel Nine.