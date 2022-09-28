Sharon and Ankur with Ronnie and one of their builders. Instagram

Twitter users slammed the couple for "wasting time" on other tasks while leaving their builders to "get everything done" for them.

"Shopping for five hours the two of them? Sharon & Ankur are lazy. I don't blame their builders at all, especially when they're not being paid on time," one wrote.

Another said: "That tirade of sh-t that Sharon just spewed is disgusting. Her builders should walk off. Leave them in the lurch."

Over on Instagram one of the builders spoke out, saying Sharon and Ankur were "lying" and "throwing out crazy accusations" on the show.

"To those saying why didn't you just walk away [from the show], well none of this was ever said to my face obviously or I wouldn't have hesitated in walking away," said carpenter Scott Clarkson.

"Most of what's being said about me is behind my back where they know I don't get to have the same opportunity to voice what actually happened."

One of the couple's builders has spoken out. Instagram

He continued: "If I really stole why would they have not fired me? Do you really think the block wants to have people stealing from their sites? Why would the higher ups not have kicked me offsite?

"It's all been beat up as it seems they wanted to get rid of us for weeks, but continued to string us 'lazy a--holes' along to finish the house so they can get their entitled prize money."

He also claimed that he only knocked off early twice in the entire 12-week filming period and that most of the builders worked "minimum 11 hour days with 2 hours of driving on top".

Sharon previously told TV WEEK that her "villain portrayal" on the show has seriously affected her mental health, as has dealing with online trolls.

WATCH BELOW: The Block 2022: Tensions rise over a big miscommunication in House 3

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.