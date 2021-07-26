Andrew. Instagram

Andrew Ucles - @andrewucles

Australian Wildlife and Survival Expert Andrew has no issues getting his hands dirty, or full, with things that are likely to bite back. And no, we don't mean his fellow castaways.

Andrew's Instagram is filled to the brim of him holding snakes, lizards, and even a donkey? Yep, his Instagram is a wild one to say the least.

But his experience with animals may just be his greatest asset in the outback, and especially when dealing with his tribe members.

Baden. Instagram

Baden Cooke - @baden_cooke

While his Instagram account is currently on private, Baden's bio has all the info we need.

"Tour de France Green Jersey Winner | Olympian | Baden Cooke Sports Management | Hamilton Cooke," his bio reads.

With credentials like this, you may wondering, why isn't he with the Brawn tribe? Well, Baden has some tricks up his sleeves, which will no doubt help him among the Brains.

Benny. Instagram

Benny Burdo - @benny_burdo

Benny's Instagram is full of snippets of his travels, family, and the odd shirtless pic or two.

From what we gather from his profile alone, this entrepreneur loves to spend time outdoors either hiking or building up his tan by the beach.

Cara. Instagram

Cara Atchison - @duchessofdoublebay

This self-described 'Duchess' is all about inspirational quotes, spending quality time with her girlfriends, and indulging in her impressive shoe collection.

Chelsea. Instagram

Chelsea Hackett - @chelshackett

She's equally fierce as she is beautiful, and Chelsea's Instagram page is the perfect example as to why she's on the Brawn tribe.

With her page filled with clips of her intense training and fights, Chelsea strength certainly shines through, but she also shares snaps of her all glammed up and ready for a date night with her boyfriend, showing another side to this fighter.

Daini. Instagram

Daini Tuiqere - @iamdayknee

Daini often shares his work as a personal trainer and boxing coach to his Instagram, but it's his adorable snaps with his dog that's the real eye catcher.

"Happy international woman’s day to my number one girl ! Thank you for making my heart full and content ! I never new love till I saw you my baby girl," he said of his adorable pup. How sweet!

Dani. Instagram

Dani Beale - @dani_the_face_beale

She's a corrections officer by day, but a loving dog mum by night.

Dani's page is full of pics with her lovely partner and their adorable pup Bear, whom she calls her "little family".

Emmett. Instagram

Emmett Pugh - @plant_based_superman

His Instagram handle pretty much says it all, with Emmett's page all about his outdoor picturesque training and delicious meals that will have you seriously craving veggies.

Flick. Instagram

Flick Palmateer - @flickpalmateer

Surf is most certainly up with this chick, with the pro surfer's page full of snaps of her out in action in the water.

Flick also shares her impressive artworks with her followers, showing just how talented she is.

Gavin. Instagram

Gavin Wanganeen - @gavinwanganeen4

He may be an AFL legend, but Gavin is a regular dad just like the rest, and will often share snaps of school drop offs and relatable parenting moments with his four kids.

"Saturday morning coffee with my little girls. Enjoy a few moments to yourself @pippawanganeen the best mum ever. Don’t get too comfortable we are about to come home," he captioned a post.

George. Ten

George Mladenov - @kinggeorgeofbankstown

Coming in new to Instagram with his first ever post about Survivor, when George isn't posting about the show, he's sharing sweet snaps of his dog Doug.

Georgia. Instagram

Georgia Ray - @georgiaray.psychologist

Psychologist Georgia uses her Instagram to post family snaps, motivational quotes and the odd psychology meme or two.

Gerald. Instagram

Gerald William Youles - @youlesgerald

With terms like "axeman", "axe grinder", and "farmer" under his belt, and in his bio, Gerald often shares snaps from wood chopping events.

He also loves to capture the beauty of the outdoors, and will snap a quick pic of a stunning sunset or a beautiful rainbow.

"No filter needed for this beautiful country," he said.

Hayley. Instagram

Hayley Leake - @hayleyleake_

As a pain researcher and physiotherapist, Hayley has found a spot among the Brains tribe.

Her Instagram shows another side to this castaway, where she loves to travel and go for an adventure.

Janelle. Instagram

Janelle Durso - @janelle_durso_

Janelle is a proud mum-of-three, and will often show off her kids on her Instagram.

She's also mastered the beach selfie, and will also share snaps of her fishing adventures.

Joey. Instagram

Joey McCann - @running_it

Joey's Instagram is dedicated to his passion for marathons, and we have to wonder why he joined the Brains and not the Brawn tribe, because he has some serious achievements under his belt.

"Stoked to join the 100 marathon club! I guarantee I'll tick the next 100 off quicker than you can say "choose your energy"," he penned.

Kerryn. Instagram

Kerryn McGee - @kezmcgee

With Kerryn, or 'Kez' as she goes by, there's no question as to why she's on the Brawn tribe.

Her page is full of impressive snaps of her physique as she pulls her weight at the gym.

Laura. Instagram

Laura Wells - @iamlaurawells

Another dog lover in our midst is marine scientist Laura, who's page is dedicated to beach snaps, modelling shots, and animals of course.

Mitchell. Ten

Mitchell Shaw - @mitchellshawry

With his Instagram account on private and no bio to go off of, we'll just have to learn what we can about Mitch during his time on Survivor.

Phil. Instagram

Phil Ferguson - @chiliphilly

Taking the crown as the most vibrant and colourful Instagram account so far, Phil has certainly earned the title 'crochet king', with their page full of incredibly creative looks.

Rachel. Instagram

Rachel Downie - @racheldownie

Surfing, workouts at the gym, and loving snaps with her wife, is what you can expect to see over at Rachel's Instagram.

Shannon. Instagram

Shannon Lawson - @shannon_lawson

As a model and influencer, Shannon has mastered the art of social media, and that much is proven true with her page filled with beautiful shots of posing up a storm.

Simon. Instagram

Simon Mee - @slimes89

This tradie loves to share moments from his life with his followers, and even recently shared clips of him proposing to his now fiancée.

"Last weekend was one hell of a rollercoaster, but this little cherry on top made it a trip to remember! Fiancé has a nice ring to it Bec... I love you!" Simon captioned the post.

Wai. Instagram

Wai Chim - @onewpc

There's no hiding that she's an author on her Instagram, with Wai's page full of books, books, and you guessed it, more books.

Her adorable cat will also make an appearance, usually dressed up in a fun and festive costume.