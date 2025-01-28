The swimwear collection that your little ones will love this summer

Finding comfortable clothes for your kids to wear during the warmer months can often prove a challenge for parents – something leading Australian kids’ brand Tiny Tribe is hoping to rectify.

Created with the end goal of empowering kids to feel confident, playful, and equipped to explore their world, the fashion brand has become a staple for many parents looking to at some colour to their kids’ closets, without worry about wear or tear.

And now, Tiny Tribe has launched another collection that embodies their commitment to the quintessential Aussie summer, outdoor adventures, and the boundless energy of childhood.

Designed for use in and around water, The Tropica Swim collection features high-quality durable fabrics that have been crafted for longevity, therefore reducing the need for fast-fashion replacements.

Featuring quick-dry fabric and bold, playful prints, the new range consists of countless mix-and-match-friendly pieces, allowing parents to switch up their little ones’ wardrobes with ease.

From swimwear to read-to-wear staples, it’s so hard to pick our favourites, but pick we have!

Scroll on for our favourite pieces from the collection.