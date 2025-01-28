The swimwear collection that your little ones will love this summer

Finding comfortable clothes for your kids to wear during the warmer months can often prove a challenge for parents – something leading Australian kids’ brand Tiny Tribe is hoping to rectify.
Created with the end goal of empowering kids to feel confident, playful, and equipped to explore their world, the fashion brand has become a staple for many parents looking to at some colour to their kids’ closets, without worry about wear or tear.
And now, Tiny Tribe has launched another collection that embodies their commitment to the quintessential Aussie summer, outdoor adventures, and the boundless energy of childhood.
Designed for use in and around water, The Tropica Swim collection features high-quality durable fabrics that have been crafted for longevity, therefore reducing the need for fast-fashion replacements.
Featuring quick-dry fabric and bold, playful prints, the new range consists of countless mix-and-match-friendly pieces, allowing parents to switch up their little ones’ wardrobes with ease.
From swimwear to read-to-wear staples, it’s so hard to pick our favourites, but pick we have!
Scroll on for our favourite pieces from the collection.
This adorable orange strip tee is ultra-soft to the touch and ultra-comfortable to wear. Designed with stretch and durability in mind.
Banana Stripe Swim Short
$42.95
Crafted from nylon elastane, this composition provides both comfort and durability with a fun Banana Stripe print all over these classic volley swim shorts.
Cool Pineapple Tee
$30.95
This classic fit short sleeve tee features a ‘Cool Pineapple’ on the front and will also keep the wearer cool thanks to its cotton elastane composition.
Stripe Collar Tee
$40.95
This brand-new crew-neck tee has been crafted from soft ribbed material to ensure your little one looks as stylish as they feel comfortable.
With a fun multi-coloured stripe all over, finished collar, sleeve, and front button detailing – what’s not to love?
Retro Swim Set
$48.95
Offering wearers UPF50+ sun protection, this super cute retro pink print two-piece swimsuit is perfect for some summer fun both in the water and around it.