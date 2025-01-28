  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

The swimwear collection that your little ones will love this summer

Think modern, functional designs tailored for the Australian way of life.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
tiny tribe tropica collection

Finding comfortable clothes for your kids to wear during the warmer months can often prove a challenge for parents – something leading Australian kids’ brand Tiny Tribe is hoping to rectify.

Advertisement

Created with the end goal of empowering kids to feel confident, playful, and equipped to explore their world, the fashion brand has become a staple for many parents looking to at some colour to their kids’ closets, without worry about wear or tear.

And now, Tiny Tribe has launched another collection that embodies their commitment to the quintessential Aussie summer, outdoor adventures, and the boundless energy of childhood.

Designed for use in and around water, The Tropica Swim collection features high-quality durable fabrics that have been crafted for longevity, therefore reducing the need for fast-fashion replacements.

Featuring quick-dry fabric and bold, playful prints, the new range consists of countless mix-and-match-friendly pieces, allowing parents to switch up their little ones’ wardrobes with ease.

Advertisement

From swimwear to read-to-wear staples, it’s so hard to pick our favourites, but pick we have!

Scroll on for our favourite pieces from the collection.

(Credit: Tiny Tribe)

Orange Rib Drop Shoulder Stripe Tee

$30.95

This adorable orange strip tee is ultra-soft to the touch and ultra-comfortable to wear. Designed with stretch and durability in mind.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
(Credit: Tiny Tribe)

Banana Stripe Swim Short

$42.95

Crafted from nylon elastane, this composition provides both comfort and durability with a fun Banana Stripe print all over these classic volley swim shorts.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: Tiny Tribe)

Cool Pineapple Tee

$30.95

This classic fit short sleeve tee features a ‘Cool Pineapple’ on the front and will also keep the wearer cool thanks to its cotton elastane composition.

SHOP NOW
(Credit: Tiny Tribe)

Stripe Collar Tee

$40.95

This brand-new crew-neck tee has been crafted from soft ribbed material to ensure your little one looks as stylish as they feel comfortable.

With a fun multi-coloured stripe all over, finished collar, sleeve, and front button detailing – what’s not to love?

SHOP NOW
(Credit: Tiny Tribe)

Retro Swim Set

$48.95

Offering wearers UPF50+ sun protection, this super cute retro pink print two-piece swimsuit is perfect for some summer fun both in the water and around it.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement