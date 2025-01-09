Peak nostalgia! KitKat’s new flavour is a dream summer combo

In exciting news for chocolate lovers, KitKat has introduced a new flavour combination that will have you running to the shops to get your hands on your own block.
Inspired by the classic ice cream, the new summer flavour is actually three flavours in one: KitKat Neapolitan!
With what we guess will taste like a serious sense of nostalgia, the new flavour is described by Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Melanie Chen as a ‘trifecta of taste’.
“With the new chocolate featuring classic flavours, it’s bound to spark a debate over which iconic ice-cream inspired flavour comes out on top.”
Three flavours in one
As Neapolitan ice cream fans will know, this flavour is a combination of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.
But rather than scooping it out of the ice cream tub, you just need to break it off the KitKat block!
The creamy vanilla and strawberry flavours will be complemented by the smooth chocolate base of the KitKat bar. Plus, the signature crispy KitKat wafer.
You can purchase a block from RRP$7 or a 4-finger bar for RRP$2.50.
KitKat Neapolitan is available from early January.