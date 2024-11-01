The viral sleep gummies that all of Australia is talking about

Australia’s leading multivitamin brand Swisse is helping Aussies everywhere have a restful night’s sleep, without breaking the bank.

Since launching in 1969, Swisse has released scores of science-backed vitamins and supplements, to help Australians young and old on their health journeys.

From formulations to support heart and gut health to improving immunity against cold and flu symptoms, aiding in overall energy, and supporting those looking for a daily dose of all their essential vitamins and minerals – Swisse has it all.

If you have trouble winding down before bed, this product might be perfect for you! (Credit: Getty)

And now, the bestselling brand has released another product that has already jumped to the top of our wishlist: Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies.

Designed to help you unwind after a long and busy day, this chewable supplement alternative is a quick, easy, and convenient way to calm the nerves and set you on the right path for a deep, and restful slumber.

Containing ashwagandha and vitamin B5, these 99% sugar-free berry-flavoured gummies are infused with natural ingredients such as passionflower to decrease nervous tension and soothe the system.

Australian influencers are raving about the product. (Credit Instagram/TikTok)

Available to purchase at more than 50% less than industry competitors, the Swisse Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies are flying off the shelves for a reason.

But don’t take it from us, many reviewers have described the gummies as a “nighttime necessity.”

“Excellent…my eyes start drooping within the hour,” wrote one user.

“These work for me. If you have trouble getting to sleep because your brain won’t shut down…try these,” another shared with a third reviewing that the gummies were “a brilliant product that’s actually enjoyable to take.”

If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about, the Swisse Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies are available to purchase from Woolworths, Coles, and leading pharmacies nationwide.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.