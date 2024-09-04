  •  
Gifts for the NRL fan in your life ahead of the grand final

Support your team!
nrl grand final

The NRL grand final is upon us once more! If you’re supporting a team or have someone in your life that has been following the season, it’s a very exciting time to be a fan.

What’s more, there are a number of collectable pieces you can gift them (or yourself!) to wear or even add to your home décor. Here, we’ve selected a few of our favourites from Bradford Exchange that will suit any NRL fan.

manly sea eagles ring with club emblem
01

Sea Eagles Men’s Ring

$199.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Sterling silver
  • Officially licensed Sea Eagles with club emblem and team colours
  • Comes with gift box
nrl wall clock
02

NRL Bulldogs Wall Clock

$299.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Officially authorised by the NRL
  • Features the Bulldogs’ logo
  • A forward bursts through the door at the top of every hour
knights levitating sculpture
03

Knights Levitating Sculpture

$249.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Features official team logo, slogan and colours
  • The decorated disc hovers and rotates through electromagnets
  • Officially licensed by the NRL
dragon sports master watch
04

Dragons Sports Master Watch

$249.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Hand-crafted stainless steel
  • Official full colour team emblem
  • Three sub dials powered by precision quartz movement
nrl charm bracelet
05

NRL Cowboys Women’s Charm Bracelet

$249.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • 13 handcrafted charms
  • Charms have rich 23k gold-plating and sparkling crystals
  • Officially licensed by the NRL
personalised nrl tigers poster
06

NRL Wests Tigers Welcome Sign

$199.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Individually crafted and personalised with your name
  • Officially licensed by the NRL
  • Hanging device included for immediate and secure display
nrl premier womens ring
07

For her: 2021 Penrith Panthers Club Commemorative Women’s Ring

$249.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • 18k gold plated accents and glittering crystals
  • Team colours and logo
  • Officially licensed by the NRL
nrl woody wagon
08

South Sydney Rabbitohs Woody Wagon

$179.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Limited-edition and hand-crafted
  • 1:18 scale ‘Cruising to Victory’ South Sydney Rabbitohs Woody Wagon sculpture
  • Official NRL colours and logos
nrl panthers ring
09

For him: 2023 Penrith Panthers Commemorative Men’s Ring

$249.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • 24k gold-plated accents and Svenka crystals
  • Available in sizes 8 to 15 (whole sizes)
  • Officially licensed by the NRL
cronulla sharks watch
10

Cronulla Sharks Sports Master Watch

$249.95 from Bradford Exchange

  • Handcrafted stainless steel
  • Official full colour team emblems
  • Three sub dials powered by precision quartz movement
Not seeing the right items to support your team? No problem! Head to Bradford Exchange for more options.

