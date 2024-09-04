Gifts for the NRL fan in your life ahead of the grand final

The NRL grand final is upon us once more! If you’re supporting a team or have someone in your life that has been following the season, it’s a very exciting time to be a fan.
What’s more, there are a number of collectable pieces you can gift them (or yourself!) to wear or even add to your home décor. Here, we’ve selected a few of our favourites from Bradford Exchange that will suit any NRL fan.
01
Sea Eagles Men’s Ring
$199.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Sterling silver
- Officially licensed Sea Eagles with club emblem and team colours
- Comes with gift box
02
NRL Bulldogs Wall Clock
$299.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Officially authorised by the NRL
- Features the Bulldogs’ logo
- A forward bursts through the door at the top of every hour
03
Knights Levitating Sculpture
$249.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Features official team logo, slogan and colours
- The decorated disc hovers and rotates through electromagnets
- Officially licensed by the NRL
04
Dragons Sports Master Watch
$249.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Hand-crafted stainless steel
- Official full colour team emblem
- Three sub dials powered by precision quartz movement
05
NRL Cowboys Women’s Charm Bracelet
$249.95 from Bradford Exchange
- 13 handcrafted charms
- Charms have rich 23k gold-plating and sparkling crystals
- Officially licensed by the NRL
06
NRL Wests Tigers Welcome Sign
$199.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Individually crafted and personalised with your name
- Officially licensed by the NRL
- Hanging device included for immediate and secure display
07
For her: 2021 Penrith Panthers Club Commemorative Women’s Ring
$249.95 from Bradford Exchange
- 18k gold plated accents and glittering crystals
- Team colours and logo
- Officially licensed by the NRL
08
South Sydney Rabbitohs Woody Wagon
$179.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Limited-edition and hand-crafted
- 1:18 scale ‘Cruising to Victory’ South Sydney Rabbitohs Woody Wagon sculpture
- Official NRL colours and logos
09
For him: 2023 Penrith Panthers Commemorative Men’s Ring
$249.95 from Bradford Exchange
- 24k gold-plated accents and Svenka crystals
- Available in sizes 8 to 15 (whole sizes)
- Officially licensed by the NRL
10
Cronulla Sharks Sports Master Watch
$249.95 from Bradford Exchange
- Handcrafted stainless steel
- Official full colour team emblems
- Three sub dials powered by precision quartz movement
Not seeing the right items to support your team? No problem! Head to Bradford Exchange for more options.