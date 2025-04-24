Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

All smiles are beautiful, but some shine a little brighter than others.

If you’re after whiter teeth, you’re not alone! Aside from aesthetics, a nice white set of chompers is also a strong indicator of youth and robust health.

Fortunately, teeth whitening has never been easier. With the teeth whitening industry booming in recent years, there are now dozens of teeth whitening kits to choose from. In this article, we’re going to help you choose what products we think are the best on the market.

Before we proceed, let’s discuss what you should know before buying your very own kit.

How to use a teeth whitening kit

Teeth whitening kits can be ordered online and delivered to your doorstep with a simple click of a button. Easy, right? But before you do just that, here are a few things to note about teeth whitening in general.

Teeth whitening, also known as teeth bleaching, is the practice of making your teeth, you guessed it, whiter and shinier. Most teeth whiteners will contain hydrogen peroxide, which is an incredibly effective teeth-bleaching agent but can be harmful to your dental health if used incorrectly. So, if you want to make use of any product with hydrogen peroxide levels beyond six percent, you’re going to need the help of a dentist.

Home teeth whitening kits commonly use either charcoal, gel-based whitening solutions, or LED lamps. Charcoal-based products normally come in toothpaste form. Gel-based products are used with a rubber mould or a mouth tray and fitted around your teeth. And whitening solutions are activated with LED lamps that emit light directly into your mouth.

Do teeth whitening kits work?

Teeth whitening kits have been shown to work pretty well. Just take a peek at the thousands of Amazon reviews, YouTube videos, and IG posts on the subject. But not all kits are equal, and there is no assurance that they’ll produce expected results.

Are teeth whitening kits safe to use?

Well, it depends on how often you use them and what ingredients are in them. The enamel of your teeth can be mildly corroded by repeated use of whitening products, so if you’re not sure what kit to use, you can always consult a dentist on what product is best for you.

Although whitening kits provide a convenient and accessible way to brighten up your smile, there is no definite assurance that they will work, nor do they promise permanent results. It’s best to consult a dentist before trying any of the below!

The best teeth whitening kits to shop in Australia in 2025

