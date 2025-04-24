All smiles are beautiful, but some shine a little brighter than others.
If you’re after whiter teeth, you’re not alone! Aside from aesthetics, a nice white set of chompers is also a strong indicator of youth and robust health.
Fortunately, teeth whitening has never been easier. With the teeth whitening industry booming in recent years, there are now dozens of teeth whitening kits to choose from. In this article, we’re going to help you choose what products we think are the best on the market.
Before we proceed, let’s discuss what you should know before buying your very own kit.
How to use a teeth whitening kit
Teeth whitening kits can be ordered online and delivered to your doorstep with a simple click of a button. Easy, right? But before you do just that, here are a few things to note about teeth whitening in general.
Teeth whitening, also known as teeth bleaching, is the practice of making your teeth, you guessed it, whiter and shinier. Most teeth whiteners will contain hydrogen peroxide, which is an incredibly effective teeth-bleaching agent but can be harmful to your dental health if used incorrectly. So, if you want to make use of any product with hydrogen peroxide levels beyond six percent, you’re going to need the help of a dentist.
Home teeth whitening kits commonly use either charcoal, gel-based whitening solutions, or LED lamps. Charcoal-based products normally come in toothpaste form. Gel-based products are used with a rubber mould or a mouth tray and fitted around your teeth. And whitening solutions are activated with LED lamps that emit light directly into your mouth.
Do teeth whitening kits work?
Teeth whitening kits have been shown to work pretty well. Just take a peek at the thousands of Amazon reviews, YouTube videos, and IG posts on the subject. But not all kits are equal, and there is no assurance that they’ll produce expected results.
Are teeth whitening kits safe to use?
Well, it depends on how often you use them and what ingredients are in them. The enamel of your teeth can be mildly corroded by repeated use of whitening products, so if you’re not sure what kit to use, you can always consult a dentist on what product is best for you.
Although whitening kits provide a convenient and accessible way to brighten up your smile, there is no definite assurance that they will work, nor do they promise permanent results. It’s best to consult a dentist before trying any of the below!
The best teeth whitening kits to shop in Australia in 2025
SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit
$104.50 (reduced from $209.00) from SmilePro
Using a professional whitening formula, you’ll have teeth up to eight shades whiter in no time with this Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit on offer from SmilePro.
With dual red and blue LED lights and complete tooth and gum care, you won’t have to worry about damaging your enamel while you whiten.
This industry-leading kit has been trusted by almost half a million customers and has also been awarded Australia’s top teeth whitening kit.
At just $3.50 per treatment, what’s not to love?
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Teeth Whitening Kit
from $149.99 at Priceline
The White Glo Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit
from $20.99 (reduced from $34.99) at Priceline
The White Glo Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit is one of the lesser-known kits out there, but it brings a hefty plate of dental-grade ingredients to the table. It includes both Red and Blue light spectrums in the mouth guard to accelerate the removal of deep stains, yellowing, and discolouration. It’s also enamel-safe safe which is a must.
If you’re looking for an all-around teeth whitening kit that can deliver, this is it!
Also available at:
- $29.50 from Big W
The Smilie Teeth Whitening Kit has achieved some serious traction in the teeth whitening community since launching.
As Australia’s most advanced at-home teeth whitening formula and a worthy recipient of ‘Australia’s Best Teeth Whitening Kit 2023’, this product is a born winner and is sure to revolutionise your smile game.
Also available at:
- $110 (reduced from $209) from Chemist Warehouse
Bondi Smiles Teeth Whitening Kit
from $89.95 at Bondi Smiles
This affordable at-home teeth whitening solution will give you the pearly whites of your dreams!
Perfect for beginners and easy to use, this dental-grade kit comes with 3 x 3ml teeth whitening gel syringes, a teeth whitening tray, and an LED light to help kickstart the whitening process.
With regular use, your teeth will go between two to eight shades lighter (without breaking the bank).
Mr. Bright Whitening Kit
from $55.97 (reduced from $79.95) at Look Fantastic
This simple, safe, and effective teeth whitening kit is one of the best at-home options available in Australia and comes with everything you need to get started on your journey to a pearly white smile.
With a step-by-step instruction manual, mouth guard (upper and lower), an LED light to speed along the process, and whitening gel that is made from ingredients that protect and support your teeth and gums, it’s no wonder this product is a best-seller.
Also available at:
- $55.97 at Ry – Recreate Yourself