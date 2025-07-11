Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s the latest teeth trend that’s clouded our minds, but what makes teeth straightening worth the investment?

Advertisement

Urban Smile is on a mission to make teeth straightening with clear aligners more affordable. But more than that, make teeth education accessible to all Australians!

With the help of a few of their experts, we’ve answered the questions you’ve dying to know. In fact, you’ll be smiling ear to ear in no time!

Why should I straighten my teeth?

It’s about more than just looks, the (married) founders of Urban Smile, Dr Sarah Lawrence and Dr Igor Lavrin, tell New Idea.

“We understand that teeth straightening is a big decision and an investment, ” Dr Lawrence says. “But it’s one that can truly change how you feel about yourself.”

Advertisement

An improved smile boosts your confidence, she adds. But it can also improve your oral health and make cleaning your teeth easier!

“Teeth straightening isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s also about improving the way your teeth function.,” Dr Lavrin adds. “A properly aligned bite can help reduce wear on your teeth, ease jaw discomfort, and make everyday things like chewing more comfortable. It’s about long-term oral health as much as it is about confidence.”

Dr Lawrence and Dr Lavrin are a force to be reckoned with. (Credit: Urban Smile)

What are clear aligners?

Clear aligners are orthodontic devices used to straighten teeth and correct any misalignments. They’re a popular alternative to traditional metal braces for their discreet appearance and convenience!

Advertisement

Overbites, underbite, crossbite, spacing, open bite, crowding, snaggle teeth can all be potentially treated with clear aligners.

Teeth straightening is more than just about aesthetics! (Credit: Urban Smile)

Urban Smile clear aligners are custom-made just for you! You’ll receive and wear a series of aligner trays, which are each designed to move teeth incrementally.

Each set is worn for about one week before moving to the next set, for 20-22 hours a day.

Advertisement

The good news? There are no dietary restrictions as you only remove them when you eat or drink something other than water.

The aligners work by applying gentle, controlled forces to the teeth, and gradually shifting them into position of where they need to go.

What will the results look like?

As your treatment is customised to you, the fantastic results vary from person to person. if you need further proof, then check out the results of verified Urban Smile customers!

Urban Smile’s founders are dedicated to making clear aligners more affordable for Australians. (Credit: Urban Smile)

Advertisement

Urban Smile’s specialist orthodontists, Dr Lawrence or Dr Lavrin will design your smile and decide which treatment plan is right for you.

Smiles are monitored remotely for your convenience, meaning you’ll simply scan your teeth once a week via a mobile app called Dental Monitoring.

App notifications will tell you when it’s time to scan. Once you’re done, these are sent to the clinical team who analyse and let you know when to move to your next aligners!

How much do clear aligners cost?

Prices tend to vary, depending on the customised plan and the clinic providing the service.

Advertisement

At Urban Smile, the pricing for clear aligner treatment starts from $4,180 for a Lite plan, which is typically over 6 months.

A Moderate plan is $5,680 (6-12 months), and their Advanced plan is $6,980 (12-24 months).