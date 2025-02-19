Transform your teeth with these electric toothbrushes for a dazzling smile

Sure it is boring, and yes it can be tedious – but brushing your teeth is a a non-negotiable. But it doesn’t have to be a chore thanks to these best electric toothbrushes that will give you a Hollywood smile and shiny, bright teeth.
What are the benefits of using an electric vs manual toothbrush?
You could keep it old-school and stick to a manual toothbrush, but if you take tooth care seriously then investing in a good-quality and efficient electric brush will do you wonders.
There are countless benefits to choosing a toothbrush of the electric variety:
- They ensure you’re getting the most effective clean possible thanks to the consistent, high-speed brushing electric toothbrushes can give you.
- They’re easier to use, which is great for little ones who are learning the importance of looking after their teeth but don’t quite have the dexterity or coordination to brush with a manual toothbrush. This is also great for adults who might want something more accessible.
- They prioritise gum health and ensure you’re not putting too much pressure on delicate gum areas thanks to pressure sensors and alerts.
- They’re environmentally friendly. Since toothbrush heads can be bought and replaced instead of disposing of full brushes, you’ll reduce your plastic waste significantly.
Want to try out an electric toothbrush for yourself and have a dazzling smile? Read on to find our top electric toothbrush picks and get brushing!
The best electric toothbrushes for a shiny smile in 2025
Smilie T-Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$116.99 (reduced from $229) at Chemist Warehouse
Smilie’s T-Sonic electric toothbrush uses 4000 sonic pulsations per minute to deeply clean your teeth and remove tough stains.
Made using medical-grade silicone and developed by leading Australian Dental Association dentists, this is the brush for people who take dental hygiene seriously.
Gem Electric Toothbrush
$62.99 at Amazon
Ensure your teeth are getting a proper clean with this electric toothbrush that’s equal parts stylish and effective. It has three cleaning modes and a built-in timer to make your dental care as easy as possible.
Roaman T10 Electric Toothbrush
$20 (reduced from $110.00) at AMR Hair and Beauty Supplies
The toothbrush that truly does it all, this handy little device features five functions, including clean, white, sensitive, and even face cleansing and face massage.
Yes, you read that right, this brush comes with a detachable head that can be swapped out to deeply cleanse your skin as well.
A device for serious tooth brushers, this high-tech and high-quality brush includes three cleansing modes, a pressure sensor, and smart sonic technology to help keep your teeth in ship shape.
Advanced Whitening Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$129 at THE ICONIC
Achieve a dazzling smile in no time at all with this easy-to-use, waterproof, and travel-friendly brush.
Delivering 34,000 strokes a minute, it’ll be like you’ve just gotten home from the dentist every single time you use it.
Cleen LiTMUS LAB Smart Sonic Toothbrush
$99.95 at Cleen
Want to level up your bathroom cabinet and find a toothbrush that’s sleek and stylish, as well as supremely efficient?
Look no further because this brush from Cleen should be on your wishlist. It has five brush settings, and a built-in timer and can last up to four months on a single charge.
Oral B Power Toothbrush iO 3 Series Blue
$99.99 (reduced from $199.99) at Chemist Warehouse
With three smart modes and a smart ring that flashes when you have finished brushing, this brush is guaranteed to do the job.
It also has red, white, and green light signals to let you know if you’re brushing too hard or soft, or adding the right pressure.