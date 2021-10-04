Anna Heinrich. Getty

Anna Heinrich

Anna won the heart of Tim Robards on The Bachelor back in 2013, and now the 34-year-old is ready to take on a challenge that has nothing to do with love, and everything do with endurance.

Barry Hall.

Barry Hall

AFL star turned family man Barry is best known for his time playing for the St Kilda Football Club and the Sydney Swans, and the 44-year-old is ready to show what he's made of on the SAS course.

Darius Boyd.

Darius Boyd

Darius earned his NRL star status after he played for the Brisbane Broncos from 2017 to 2019, before retiring in 2020.

The 34-year-old has always been a leader on the field, and now he's ready to continue that role in this new challenge.

Ebanie Bridges.

Ebanie Bridges

Champion boxer Ebanie, who is also a school teacher, has held the ANBF Australasian female super-bantamweight title since 2020.

The 35-year-old has her sights set on earning another title, and that's SAS Australia 2022 winner.

Ellia Green.

Ellia Green

While 28-year-old rugby superstar Ellia braves the tough SAS course, they'll draw on their brute strength and mental resilience to conquer the course.

Geoff Huegill.

Geoff Huegill

Geoff earned his swimming legend title after he won silver and bronze medals in the Olympics, and the 42-year-old is now ready to put that experience to the test on SAS.

Locky Gilbert.

Locky Gilbert

Before becoming The Bachelor for 2020, Locky starred on Australian Survivor - a show that undoubtedly gave the 32-year-old a taste of what to expect on the SAS course.

Melissa Tkautz.

Melissa Tkautz

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Melissa played the role of Nikki Spencer on the popular Australian TV soap opera E Street, and the 47-year-old will well and truly be putting it all to the test for this new gig.

Melissa Wu.

Melissa Wu

Aussie diver and silver medal winner Melissa will also be joining SAS Australia, and we can expect the 29-year-old Olympian to give it all she's got.

Michael Zerafa.

Michael Zerafa

Aussie professional boxer Michael held the Commonwealth super-welterweight title in 2018, and now the 29-year-old wants to complete the SAS course.

Millie Boyle.

Millie Boyle

Coming in as the youngest recruit, 23-year-old Millie is an Aussie rugby league and rugby union footballer, and she's ready to prove that she's more than capable to take on the course.

Orpheus Pledger.

Orpheus Pledger

Orpheus, most well known for his role as Mason Morgan on Home and Away, joins the other recruits for the SAS course, and the 28-year-old will have to brave the harshest test to show he has what it takes.

Paul Fenech.

Paul Fenech

Last year we saw comedian Merrick Watts make it all the way to the very end on SAS Australia, and we'll soon see if 51-year-old Paul, also a comedian, will be able to do the same.

Riana Crehan.

Riana Crehan

Former Supercars television presenter Riana will face the ultimate challenge, and we can't wait to see what the 34-year-old is made of.

Richard Buttrose

Richard, who is a convicted drug dealer and the nephew of ABC chair Ita Buttrose, will be joining the 2022 SAS Australia recruits, and the 49-year-old will have to test his mental and physical strength for the intense course.

Simone Holtznagel.

Simone Holtznagel

Best known for her appearance in Australia's Next Top Model, Simone, 28, is an Australian fashion model, and will have to answer to the tough Directing Staff (DS) while on the course.

Wayne Carey.

Wayne Carey

AFL commentator Wayne, who is also a former footballer, will undergo the gruelling process as a SAS recruit.

The 50-year-old comes in as the second oldest on the course, and will have to prove he can keep up with the rest.