Australia Survivor's Locky Gilbert is The Bachelor for 2020. Channel Ten

“You feel so guilty talking to someone and talking to someone else two minutes later.”

Locky says he was looking for someone “ambitious”. And he has found his perfect match, – exclusively revealing he’s head over heels in love with one lucky lady.

"I’ve definitely found love and I’m over the bloody moon right now,” Locky admits Channel Ten

“I can say with a big old smile on my face that I’ve definitely found love and I’m over the bloody moon right now,” he beams.

“I’m super happy and it was a crazy journey and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Wondering what his rumoured ex, Brooke Jowett, might think of that?

Locky sets the record straight: “Brooke and I never dated. We met on Survivor and didn’t really hang out after that. We’re friends and she’s got a new partner now and I wish her all the best.”

“Brooke and I never dated. We met on Survivor and didn’t really hang out after that," says Locky. Channel Ten

When production shut down on The Bachelor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Locky was forced to have Zoom dates with the female contestants.

And that meant no kissing. As much as Locky is a “physical guy”, it allowed him to connect on a more personal level.

“We were able to get back in our own bubble and get tested and the kissing and cuddling did come back, don’t worry about that,” Locky assures. Phew!