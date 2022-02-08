Wayne will endure a series of gruelling challenges along with fellow celebrity recruits. Seven

"People can change. They evolve. Hopefully, this can help me."

Elsewhere in the teaser, Wayne, who was labelled a "train wreck" by Directing Staff, was also seen facing his fear of heights.

“My worst nightmare would be standing at the top of a mountain,” he said while shown scaling the cliff face of a thunderous 80-metre-high waterfall. It's set to be an intense period of reflecting for the sports commentator, who shocked the sporting world in 2002 after it was revealed he had had an affair with the wife of his teammate and close friend, Anthony Stevens, just one year after marrying his own long-term partner Sally McMahon.

Wayne betrayed his close friend and teammate, Anthony Stevens. Getty

The scandal, made worse by the fact that Anthony served as best man in his marriage to Sally, tarnished Wayne's reputation beyond repair and saw him move to Adelaide to finish his career with the Crows.

Wayne and Sally managed to overcome the affair and stayed together before eventually breaking up in 2006, while Anthony and Kelli also overcame the cheating scandal but ultimately went their separate ways in 2008.

In 2016, Wayne spoke out about attempting to make amends with his former friend ahead of the 20-year reunion for the Kangaroos’ 1996 premiership-winning team, with the pair meeting privately in Melbourne in order to mend their differences.

Wayne and Sally broke up in 2006. Getty

“As we know, Stevo said on Open Mike a little while ago that he thought that I hadn’t properly apologised so that is where it started,” Wayne told Triple M five years ago. “A heartfelt apology. That’s where it started and that’s where it ended.

“You’ll never forget (the affair) and it’s something that will live with me forever, as I’m sure it will a lot of people, which is still sad and I still live with that, but we can go to the event on Saturday and just have a smile on our faces and laugh and people can feel really good about being there.”

SAS Australia starts Monday, February 21 at 7.30 pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.