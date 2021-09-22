Kerri's resilience saw her power through challenges. Seven

“So that's what I'm most proud of. That was my reason for going on the show and I feel like I've accomplished that for sure.”

Despite being a champion volleyball player for many years, Kerri was initially apprehensive to take on the challenge of SAS Australia, before realising it was the perfect opportunity to prove that age is simply a number.

“I thought what a great opportunity to see if I could actually last in there as long as I could,” she explained.

“I knew I had the mental perseverance but I had never been challenged like that mentally either. So from a physical perspective, I definitely knew it was going to be a challenge.”

Kerri is proud of what she accomplished. Seven

While Kerri certainly proved that her mental resilience was her greatest asset throughout the program, it was a knee injury that lead the sporting legend to finally hand in her number.

“I ended up having to have knee surgery - nothing serious, nothing major - but I did end up tearing a little bit of cartilage off,” she said of the injury she suffered on the series.

“I was hoping I wouldn't have to do get surgery, but I ended up getting things cleaned up about 10 weeks after the show because it didn't get any better.

She added, “It’s getting good now, though it’s been a bit of a slog!”

A knee injury saw Kerri withdraw from the program. Seven

Providing inspiration to women her age wasn’t the only thing the mum-of-one got out of her SAS Australia experience, with Kerri revealing she made some unlikely friends along the way.

“I was really impressed with Sam Burgess' leadership,” she revealed.

"He had a presence without trying to have a presence, you respected him just for the things that would come out of his mouth. I definitely respected him as a leader in the group. It's just a natural thing for him."

"He’s also really, really caring."

She continued, “Jana [Pittman] was incredible, and I loved having late nice chats with Bonnie [Anderson] where we would just reassure each other. Then there was John Steffenson who kept me laughing the whole time which kept my spirits up.”

Kerri loved her SAS Australia experience. Seven

And as for what’s changed for the star since returning to the real world?

“I was swearing like a trooper!” she laughed.

“The swearing from the DS is just constant! It was so full-on that it just kind of seeps into your language, so for the first week I was home my friends were all like, “Gee, you’ve changed, you swear a lot!"

"But I’m back to normal now!”