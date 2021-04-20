Koby Abberton, 42

Can this former professional surfer use his athletic prowess to get to the end?

Bonnie Anderson, 26

She may have won last year's season of The Masked Singer but singer and Neighbours star Bonnie is in for her biggest challenge yet.

Sam Burgess, 32

NRL player Sam has been the subject of several legal issues but if ever there was a show to prove yourself, it's SAS.

Isabelle Cornish, 26

She's graced our screens on shows including Puberty Blues and Home and Away but can actress Isabelle handle the pressures of military life?

Brynne Edelsten, 38

US-born Brynne rose to fame when she married billionaire Geoffrey Edelsten so let's see if this socialite can handle life without any glitz or glamour.

Dan Ewing, 35

We all know and love him as Heath Braxton on Home and Away and though he's used to playing a tough guy on screen, we'll have to see if the real Dan can handle the gruelling course.

Manu Feildel, 47

Hot off the heels of Dancing With The Stars, Manu is set to star on another Seven reality show! The TV chef may have a rude awakening when it comes to the food that's served on set...

Erin Holland, 32

Former Miss World Australia Erin may live a glamorous life but perhaps she could be one of this season's dark horses...

Emma Husar, 40

Labor politician Emma stepped down from her position after allegations of bullying and harassment arose. We bet this former MP will have an intense interrogation courtesy of the DS.

Jett Kenny, 27

He's got the looks and physical strength as an ironman, but Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny's son needs to prove he has the mental strength if he wants to make it all the way to the end.

Alicia Molik, 40

This former tennis champ has won Grand Slam titles and even boasts a bronze Olympic medal so we expect big things from Alicia.

Pete Murray, 51

Singer-songwriter Pete may have skills in the creative department but he'll need to show what he's made of when it comes to the SAS challenges.

Jessica Peris, 31

Fans may recognise sprinter Jessica as the daughter of Olympian and Survivor star Nova Peris and for her four year ban for taking steroids. Perhaps she asked her mum for reality TV tips...

Mark Philippoussis, 44

Another ex-tennis player, another Masked Singer alum! Let's hope Mark fairs better on SAS than he did on the singing reality show.

Jana Pittman, 38

Budding obstetrician and former dual 400-metre hurdles world champion Jana is also a mum-of-four so she's led a full and varied life. This show will either make or break her!

Kerri Pottharst, 55

Back in 2000, Kerri won a gold medal at the Olympics for beach volleyball and is one of the sport's most famous faces. Let's see if she can be as tough on SAS as she is on the court.

Heath Shaw, 35

Following in his dad Ray's footsteps, Heath Shaw has seen great success playing AFL but this time on SAS will be the grand final of all grand finals.

John Steffensen, 38

Former track and field Olympian turned motor racer John is unafraid of danger so let's see if this adrenaline junkie can excel at this year's challenges.

