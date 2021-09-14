Brynne said that the show was by far the "toughest" challenge she's ever taken on. Seven

Brynne Edelsten

The season's premiere saw socialite Brynne Edelsten voluntarily withdraw just six hours into the program, citing a knee injury for her exit.

Forced to perform an exhausting exercise that's rightfully dubbed a "beasting", recruits were made to hold themselves up in a push-up position while still wearing their 20kg backpacks.

It was at this point that the 38-year-old admitted defeat and voluntarily withdrew.

"I've lived a very high life but there's also times where I've struggled so I'm mentally strong but I don't have physical strength," she said after quitting the show.



"Even though I'm disappointed I'm leaving I know I need to because my body is not strong enough to be doing these things but I have no regrets about this. If anything it encourages me to work to see what I can do in the future."

Brynne also admitted that the show was by far the "toughest" challenge she's ever taken on.

"This is definitely the toughest thing I have ever attempted. I thought I was in pretty good shape until that first day when I realised that physically, I don’t stand a chance of completing the course," she said.

SAS Australia continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.