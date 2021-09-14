Brynne Edelsten
The season's premiere saw socialite Brynne Edelsten voluntarily withdraw just six hours into the program, citing a knee injury for her exit.
Forced to perform an exhausting exercise that's rightfully dubbed a "beasting", recruits were made to hold themselves up in a push-up position while still wearing their 20kg backpacks.
It was at this point that the 38-year-old admitted defeat and voluntarily withdrew.
"I've lived a very high life but there's also times where I've struggled so I'm mentally strong but I don't have physical strength," she said after quitting the show.
"Even though I'm disappointed I'm leaving I know I need to because my body is not strong enough to be doing these things but I have no regrets about this. If anything it encourages me to work to see what I can do in the future."
Brynne also admitted that the show was by far the "toughest" challenge she's ever taken on.
"This is definitely the toughest thing I have ever attempted. I thought I was in pretty good shape until that first day when I realised that physically, I don’t stand a chance of completing the course," she said.
SAS Australia continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.