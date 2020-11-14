The Bachelor's Anna Heinrich (left) and Tim Robards (right) have welcomed a baby girl. Instagram

Taking to Instagram in early May, the loved-up pair shared the big announcement with a set of candid pictures showcasing Anna's blossoming bump.

Alongside a set of black-and-white pictures, Anna wrote: "It's been so hard to keep this a secret, over the past few months, but I can now finally shout... I'M PREGNANT!!!"

She continued: "With everything that's going on in the world we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together, and we're so looking forward to this next chapter in our lives. #BabyRobardsComingSoon."

Announcing her pregnancy in May, Anna wrote: "It's been so hard to keep this a secret, over the past few months, but I can now finally shout... I'M PREGNANT!!!" Instagram

Tim shared a similar set of images alongside his own announcement.

"I can't wait to be a Dad!!! The giddy feelings in my stomach show there must be a few nerves, but I know Anna's going to be an absolutely amazing mother and I couldn't be more excited to start a family with her," Tim said at the time.

Shortly after, they celebrated their impending arrival with a lavish gender reveal party, confirming they were expecting a little girl.

"The moment you find out you're having a girl 💕🎀🌸 #purehappiness #genderreveal," lawyer Anna penned next to an image of pink confetti spraying out.

At a lavish gender reveal party, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. Instagram

Throughout Anna's pregnancy, the couple battled with months of separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Tim based in Melbourne filming Neighbours and Anna residing in Sydney, they were forced to be apart for much of the pregnancy.

In August, the reality-star-turned-actor announced he had made the "gut-wrenching" decision to quit the soapie so he could be with his wife in the final stages of her pregnancy.

"I made the gut-wrenching decision to depart Neighbours early as my responsibilities as a husband and father have to take precedence. If I've learnt anything in this pandemic it's that the health and wellbeing of my family has to come first," Tim explained at the time.

Taking part on the OG Australian version of The Bachelor, Tim and Anna fell in love before the nation's eyes in 2013. Channel Ten

Reflecting on his decision to walk away from the role of a lifetime playing Pierce Greyson, the new dad admitted it wasn't a choice he made lightly.

"That was probably one of the most stressful times in my life," Tim told Now To Love.

"It was such a big decision that I didn't take lightly. I wasn't sleeping well, I was so stressed out."

After falling in love on the OG Aussie Bachelor in 2013, Tim and Anna tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Puglia, Italy in 2018.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Puglia, Italy in 2018. Instagram

When they first met, Tim was just a 30-year-old chiropractor dating 25 women at once and Anna was a 26-year-old criminal lawyer who'd never had a serious relationship.

Now they're social media superstars, Australia's first Mr and Mrs Bachie with a beautiful baby girl to boot.

Tim and Anna’s daughter is the fourth baby to be born to Bachelor winners, joining Sam and Snezana Wood's daughters Willow, two, and Charlie, one, and Matty J and Laura Byrne's daughter Marlie-Mae, one.

A huge congrats to Tim, Anna and their bub.