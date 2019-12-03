Anna and Tim deny split rumours

As for the fact that Tim was pictured at the racing event without his wedding ring, the Neighbours star told the publication that he "rarely wears it as he's afraid he'll lose it".

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated Anna's 33rd birthday together in Melbourne on Sunday, splashing out on a delicious dinner after kicking off the evening with a celebration glass of bubbles.

Anna celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday Instagram

"Birthday bubbles means we’re in trouble... 😜😘😘 🥂 Happy bday wifey!" Tim captioned a cheeky snap of his wife Anna, dressed in an LBD and sipping on a glass of champagne.

The couple then went on to enjoy a lavish dinner at Melbourne's Nobu restaurant.

All is well, according to the couple Instagram

Last month, Kyle Sandilands launched a bitter attack on his Trial By Kyle co-star Anna, revealing during an episode of The Project that her marriage to the personal trainer will "never be right".

"This morning, I had her on my radio show, and I said: 'What's the deal with your husband living in Melbourne trying to be an actor on Neighbours?' and she said: 'He's signed for a year'."

After panellist Tommy Little laughed awkwardly, Kyle suggested he knew more about their relationship than he was letting on, implying the seemingly perfect couple's marriage is on the rocks.

"Hmmm... I feel there's trouble there," the 48-year-old continued. "No, no there's no trouble there," he then said, mimicking Anna."Watch that space. Something's going on!"