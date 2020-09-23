The Bachelor's Matthew "Matty J" Johnson (left) and Laura Byrne (right) delighted fans last week, when they announced they are expecting their second baby. Instagram

The toddler’s impressive performance comes after Laura and Matty J hinted at the gender of their unborn baby during an interview on Studio 10 on Wednesday.

When new host Tristan MacManus asked the couple if they knew the sex of their unborn bub, Matty said that he had an inkling a baby boy was on the way.

“I don't know if this is wishful thinking, but there's lots of kicks right now, so for me I'm like alright we have a little soccer player, rugby player,” Matty J began.

He added: “I would love a little boy.”

In the adorable clip, which Laura shared to her Instagram Story, Marlie-Mae (pictured) repeated several words, including “mumma”, “dadda” and “thank you” as she splashed around in the bathtub. Instagram

Matty J and Laura revealed the news of their second pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post, which featured a carousel of snaps of Laura's burgeoning bump.

"Marlie-Mae learning shocked face couldn’t have been timed any better.. WE’RE HAVING A BABY!" Matty J captioned one sweet snap, which shows his firstborn overcome with joy.

"Please brace yourself for twice the amount of dad jokes," the 33-year-old dad added.

In another adorable snap, which Laura, 33, posted to her Instagram, Marlie-Mae snuggles up to her mum, who proudly shows off her adorable belly.

"I recon we’ve kept this little beach ball under wraps for long enough..... Half way to number 2. A big shout out to @matthewdavidjohnson for his contribution," Laura quipped.

Matty J and Laura met and fell in love on season five of The Bachelor in 2017, before getting engaged and welcoming their first child, Marlie-Mae Rose, in June 2019.