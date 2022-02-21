The cast of SAS Australia 2022. Seven

So, while we wait to see which celebrities have what it takes to make it through to Final Selection, we've rounded up all the recruits' Instagram accounts so you can see what they're like when the cameras aren't rolling.

Anna Heinrich

Anna won the heart of Tim Robards on The Bachelor back in 2013, and now the 34-year-old mum is busy being a doting mum to the couple's gorgeous daughter, Elle.

Barry Hall Instagram

AFL star turned family man Barry is best known for his time playing for the St Kilda Football Club and the Sydney Swans, but these days his focus is on his wife, Lauren Brant, and their three children, Miller, Houston, and Samson.

Darius Boyd Instagram

Darius earned his NRL star status after he played for the Brisbane Broncos from 2017 to 2019, before retiring in 2020. The sports star's Instagram is peppered with snaps from his stellar career, as well as family photos featuring his wife Kayla, and their three daughters: Willow, Romi, and Gia.

Ebanie Bridges Instagram

Champion boxer Ebanie, who is also a school teacher, has held the ANBF Australasian female super-bantamweight title since 2020.

Ellia Green Instagram

Ellia isn't just a superstar on the rugby field - they're also a superstar mum to bub Waitui Yolanta Green-Roberts who they share with their partner, Nessa Turnbull Roberts.

Geoff Huegill Instagram

Geoff earned his swimming legend title after he won silver and bronze medals in the Olympics, and now, the 42-year-old is living a slower life in Southeast Asia halongside his partner Roxan Toll and their son Rafe.

Locky Gilbert Instagram

Before becoming The Bachelor for 2020, Locky starred on Australian Survivor - a show that undoubtedly gave the 32-year-old a taste of what to expect on the SAS course.

Melissa Tkautz Instagram

Real Housewives of Sydney star Melissa played the role of Nikki Spencer on the popular Australian TV soap opera E Street.

Melissa Wu

Aussie diver and silver medal winner Melissa will also be joining SAS Australia, and we can expect the 29-year-old Olympian to give it all she's got.

Aussie professional boxer Michael held the Commonwealth super-welterweight title back in 2018.

Millie Boyle Instagram

Coming in as the youngest recruit, 23-year-old Millie is an Aussie rugby league and rugby union footballer, and she's ready to prove that she's more than capable to take on the course.

Orpheus Pledger Instagram

Orpheus is best known for his role as Mason Morgan on Home and Away, as well as his role as Noah Parkin in Neighbours in 2011.

Paul Fenech Instagram

Comedian Pauly Fenech is best known for his work on Fat Pizza and Housos.

Television presenter Riana has made a name for herself as the former host of Supercars.

Simone Holtznagel Instagram

Best known for her appearance in Australia's Next Top Model, Simone, 28, is an Australian fashion model.