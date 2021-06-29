But the good news didn't stop there as Lauren then announced on Tuesday morning that she was expecting her and Barry's third child, another boy.

"We have always put faith in our stars aligning & surrendered to the timing of universe," Lauren captioned a stunning family photo, as well as one of them holding the ultrasound scan.

"Welcoming the newest Master Hall, October 2021 💙

"The world needs more confident, kind, empathetic, beautiful men and we believe that’s why we have been blessed with a third to guide & love unconditionally.

"Barry, Miller, Houston and I are already so lovingly invested in this next chapter.#23weeks #dueoctober2021"



AFL player Barry also shared his own loving tribute.

"Proud to now call you my wife @laurenbrant," he captioned a photo of himself lifting his bride up as she flashed her wedding ring to the camera.

"Sad circumstance but such a happy day with our Sandy by your side. Ahhhh and of course now we can also say boy number 3 is on the way. Can’t wait for what’s ahead !!! Love you xxoo."

Congratulations to the newlyweds! Instagram

The newlyweds are already proud parents to Miller, four and Houston, two.

Lauren shared a sweet picture to her Instagram Stories of her boys captioning it: "Ready for a baby brother."

Bring on October and baby number three!

WATCH BELOW: Lauren Brant shares deeply personal birthing video. Post continues after video...

On Monday, Lauren spoke out about her sister-in-law's tragic bowel cancer battle and how it was misdiagnosed.

"Our beautiful Sandy had pain in her stomach for over a year. Her GP & other specialists diagnosed and treated her for: cramps, IBS, & muscle issues. It was Bowel Cancer all along," she wrote.

"When the unknown Cancer spread to her Hip Bone, it was misdiagnosed as Gerd and Hip issues due to her running training.

"Sandy was 38 with no history of Cancer in her family. If she had been AWARE that Bowel Cancer effects young people, or knew of someones story, she may have done a test and may have been able to beat it & survive. But it was detected too late for our darling Sandy, and left too long untreated. Awareness could have saved Sandy’s life 🕊"