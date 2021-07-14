Orpheus moved from Sydney to Melbourne after leaving the show. Instagram

“Well, seeing as though I don't have counsel present, I would like to keep things out of the media until the matter is resolved,” he told the magistrate.

“That well may be your wish,” Magistrate Hugh Radford replied, “But the issue is ... if we were in normal times, the media is quite entitled to sit at the back of the court ... so I don't believe I could restrict them from at least obtaining a copy of the charges.”

The actor played Mason on the Summer Bay soap. Seven

The 28-year-old was a favourite among Home and Away fans during his stint on the long-running soap from 2016 to 2019.

His character, Mason, was killed off during a dramatic season finale siege stand-off, when he was fatally shot by dangerous men holding Summer Bay residents hostage in the hospital.

Speaking to TV WEEK after his final scenes went to air, Orpheus praised the series for the experience it gave him.

The Home And Away finale saw Mason killed off. Seven

“I'm so appreciative of all that I got to do, all I got to see, all that I got to learn, all that I got to experience over those almost four years,” he said.

“Look, it was an amazing journey, I mean it's humongous, life altering stuff. I wouldn't take any of it back, I wouldn't have it any other way. I reflect back on it and I just go, far out I had some amazing times.”

Since leaving Home and Away, Orpheus swapped Sydney for Melbourne and pre-lockdown was balancing his time between the Aussie city and Los Angeles.