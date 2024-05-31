The eagerly-awaited EOFY sale is upon us once again, and with it comes a whirlwind of discounts and deals across a wide range of products.

This year is no exception, with brands and retailers slashing prices on everything from cutting-edge tech to comfy couches for your living room. So, whether you’ve been eyeing a new TV for movie nights or a new laptop to ramp up your productivity, the End of Financial Year sales could be the perfect opportunity to snag a sweet deal.

But with so many offers coming at you from all directions, finding the perfect bargain can be a little tiring. Thankfully, we’ve made it our mission to be your one-stop shop for navigating the EOFY sales. We’ll break down the best deals across different categories and help craft a game plan to maximise your savings.

What we’d buy from the 2024 EOFY sales

With the EOFY sales heating up, we’ve put together a wishlist of items we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

$699 (usually $1299) at The Good Guys

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is the ultimate weapon in your fight against dirt and dust. This powerful cordless vacuum boasts extreme suction powder, effortlessly capturing dirt and allergens from carpets and hard floors.

Key features:

Up to 60 minutes of fade-free cleaning

Three power modes deliver versatile cleaning

Hygienic bin emptying with a single click

Whole-machine filtration for cleaner air

Acoustically engineered for quieter operation

Also available at:

$749 (usually $1299) at Dyson

$749 (usually $1299) at Kogan

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone digital air fryer 7.6L

$249 (usually $399.99) at Amazon

This innovative air fryer features two independent cooking zones, letting you prepare two different dishes at once! Enjoy perfectly cooked meals in record time, with six customisable programs and dishwasher-safe parts for effortless clean-up.

Key features:

6L size lets you cook family-sized portions or multiple dishes

Six customisable programs: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate

One-touch controls

Enjoy guilt-free fried favourites with up to 75 per cent less fat

Also available at:

FOREO BEAR

$274.50 (usually $549) at Shaver Shop

Give your face the ultimate workout (without even setting foot in the gym). The FOREO BEAR is your personal face trainer, using microcurrents to help tone and define your features.

Key features:

Helps firm skin and muscles for a more sculpted look

Anti-shock system adjusts for personalised comfort

Personalised routines and guided workouts via the FOREO For You app

Ergonomic, wireless and long-lasting for on-the-go use

Works with any serum to boost absorption and effectiveness

Also available at:

$439.20 (usually $549) at Adore Beauty

$411.75 (usually $549) at Myer

$549 at FOREO

$549 at Sephora

Sunbeam Sleep Perfect anti-bacterial electric blanket

From $103.20 (usually from $129) at Myer

This winter, drift off to sleep in ultimate warmth and hygiene with the Sunbeam Sleep Perfect electric blanket.

Key features:

Heats up fast and adjusts to your body temperature

Antibacterial fabric keeps your blanket hygienic

Dual controls let you set different heat levels on each side

Auto-off timer and overheat protection ensure safety

Machine washable and tumble dry friendly

Also available at:

eufy Clean Robovac L60 SES

$595 (usually $999.96) at The Good Guys

This robot vac boasts powerful suction and smart navigation to keep your floors spotless, all while you kick back and relax without lifting a single finger.

Key features:

Self-empty station automatically throws away dirt for up to 30 days

Laser navigation ensures thorough cleaning, while the app lets you schedule cleanings or target specific areas

Control with simple voice commands using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa

Slim design reaches under furniture

Optional mopping function keeps your floors sparkling clean

Also available at:

$639 (usually $799) at David Jones

$639.96 (usually $799.95) at Myer

$799.95 at Eufy

$999.96 at Brosa

LG 420L bottom mount fridge in stainless steel

$1198 (usually $1550) at Betta Home Living

Looking for a fridge that fits your lifestyle and keeps your groceries fresher for longer? This stainless steel fridge integrates seamlessly into your kitchen with its modern look and 420L capacity.

Key features:

Generously sized for all your groceries

LG’s Door Cooling system keeps food perfectly chilled, even with frequent door openings

Moist Balance Crisper keeps fruits and veggies fresh

Smart Diagnosis troubleshoots issues for easy solutions

Also available at:

Full list of deals in the EOFY sales 2024

While some EOFY deals still haven’t been announced, we’ve scoured the web for the hottest discounts available now and will continue to update this list as more offers roll in.

The best EOFY sales to shop in 2024

Beauty and cosmetics EOFY sales

Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology such as the Dyson Airwrap and more

Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off clearance products from 140+ brands

Priceline: Save up to 40 per cent off

Myer: Up to 50 per cent off major brands

Big W: Half price deals and massive savings

Stawberrynet: Save up to 80 per cent during Mega Sale

Ella Bache: Save up to 50 per cent off

Fashion and accessories EOFY sales

Home and lifestyle EOFY sales

Ecosa: 20 per cent off selected items

Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology like vacuum cleaners and robot vacs

Adairs: Save yp to 40 per cent off. Linen Lovers get a further 5 per cent off

Fantastic Furniture: Save big during The Fantastic Sale

Temple and Webster: Up to 50 per cent off thousands of furniture pieces and homewares

Freedom: 20 to 60 per cent off all furniture and up to 50 per cent off all homewares

Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off mattresses, bedding, pillows and more during Clearance Sale

Sheridan: 40 per cent off for members during the the End of Season Sale Preview

Canningvale: Up to 90 per cent off sitewide during May Frenzy

Castlery: Up to $550 off storewide and up to 20 per cent off sale picks. Plus, get your first $50 voucher when you join the Castlery Club

Myer: Up to 50 per cent off Home category

Greenpan: Get up to 50 per cent off Greenpan product collections and ranges

Big W: Half price deals and massive savings across home office, tech, audio equipment and more

Booktopia: Up to 75 per cent off books

Kogan: Up to 55 per cent off furniture, appliances, tools, tech, TVs, appliances and more

Betta Home Living: EOFY Latitude Bonus Gift Card – up to 60 months interest free + up to $1000 on purchases over $1000

Ettitude: Saving of 30 per cent and up to 65 per cent on final sale

Tontine: 40 per cent off winter bedding (electric blankets, pillows, quilts and more)

Ergoflex: 20 per cent off mattresses, beds, pillows, protectors and sheets. Save even more with bundles

Technology and appliances EOFY sales

The Good Guys: Deals on laptops, TVs, phones, kitchen appliances and more

Kogan: Up to 55 per cent off appliances, tools, tech, TVs, furniture, appliances and more

Big W: Half price deals and massive savings across tech, audio equipment and more

Betta Home Living: EOFY Latitude Bonus Gift Card – up to 60 months interest free + up to $1000 on purchases over $1000

Designer Appliances: Unmissable offers on luxury brands

HP: Get up to 25 per cent off select PCs + Bonus Gift Card Offer

When does the 2024 EOFY sale start and end?

EOFY year sales generally start around the end of May or beginning of June and finish up at the end of June. However, many brands and retailers choose to have shorter sales periods, or even extend their sales for a few days.

How does the EOFY sale compare to other sales?

The EOFY sales in Australia rival major sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products across categories like beauty, fashion, tech, appliances, homewares and more. It usually differs by spanning an entire month (June) compared to shorter sale periods.

What is the EOFY sale in Australia?

The EOFY sale, standing for End of Financial Year sale, is a major shopping event in Australia held throughout June. It coincides with the close of the financial year for businesses on June 30th.

Retailers use the EOFY sale as an opportunity to clear out stock and boost sales before the new financial year begins. This allows them to make their financial reports look better and frees up space for new inventory.

The best part? You win too! By planning and shopping strategically, you can easily maximise your savings and snag some great deals, stretching your budget further and leaving more money in your own pocket.

Related links