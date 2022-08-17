Ryan plays Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon James Gourley

“I was like a schoolboy excited about it when I found out about it [and] I was like an excited school boy when I rocked up on set. And now at the premier, it’s just the jewel in the crown,” he says, waving at the elaborate decorations behind him.

The streaming platform BINGE has spared no expense for this premiere, Sydney’s entertainment quarter has been transformed into a fantastical castle for the evening.

From towers, to candelabra, to astonishing pyrotechnics, it’s impossible not to get swept up in the excitement of the event. And Ryan’s delight is infectious.

“It’s sensationally exciting,” he says, unable to wipe the grin off his face.

Ryan became a staple of Australian film and television after first appearing in 2003 as the mischievous Matthew McDougal in The Sleepover Club. He’s had a prolific career since then in Packed to the Rafters, Where the Wild Things Are and Love Child.

But, it was his earlier roles in Silversun as the spiky haired Sheng Zammett and later as Eric in Blue Water High that solidified his place in most millennial’s memories.

Of course, he’s a little different now.

“Well the hairstyle’s changed slightly,” he laughs.

On the topic of hair, it was his pandemic look that helped him land the role in House of the Dragon.

“It was kind of funny because when this part came up I hadn’t cut my hair in maybe two and half years, right?

“So, you know, this Game of Thrones role came up and I just sort of stepped out of my bed and they were like ‘oh great you look like you’re from Middle Earth,’” Ryan says referring to the world from Lord of the Rings.

From surfing to swords, Ryan’s career shows no sign of slowing down.

Infact, it’s about to take another fascinating turn as he’s just wrapped up filming on the Texas noir, Catching Dust.

“What a bunch of talented, like minded, synchronised misfit[s],” Ryan posted on Instagram with a photo of his co-stars fellow Australian Jai Courtney, and The Boys actress Erin Moriarity.

For now though, we’re just excited to see whether Ryan’s character can survive the typically brutal Westeros.

House of the Dragon premieres on BINGE, Monday August 22.