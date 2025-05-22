Prince William and Princess Kate have been recognised by Time Magazine for their philanthropy.

Advertisement

The Prince and Princess of Wales were named in its annual Time100 Philanthropy list, which highlights people who are the “most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment.”

Specifically, they were named in the “Innovators” category, alongside actress Mariska Hargitay, author Hali Lee, actor Michael Sheen, author and YouTuber Josh Green, and businessman and entrepreneur Badr Jafar.

“The modern royal agenda, though, suggests priorities have shifted,” Time reporter Harry Booth wrote in his entry about the royals and their philanthropic work.

“Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues, tackling homelessness and rural mental health through their Royal Foundation and spotlighting innovative solutions to climate change through the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award founded by William in 2020.

Advertisement

Kate and William have been recognised by Time Magazine for their philanthropy. (Credit: Getty)

“Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach.”

Booth also praised Kate’s “Shaping Us” campaign, which highlights the importance of early childhood and how it shapes adulthood, and how she created a business task force for it.

“Last spring, the group published a report that concluded investing in early childhood programs could yield an additional £45.5 billion ($60 billion) for the U.K. economy annually. The finding spurred task force members to commit millions towards these initiatives,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The overall Time100 list also recognised “people as “Titans”, such as David Beckham being a “champion of change”, Oprah Winfrey’s work in female education and her foundation’s work, and Dolly Parton, for her foundation’s commitment to child literacy, her donations in the pandemic and to Hurricane Helene victims.

At the time of publication, William and Catherine have not commented about being listed.

It isn’t the first time that Princess Kate has been named by Time Magazine. (Credit: Getty)

Kate was also shortlisted for Time’s Person of the Year in 2024, for how she spoke about her cancer diagnosis. She was also named in the Time100 list of Most Influential People in 2013 and was one of the runners-up in 2011 for Person of the Year.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time members of the royal family have been recognised.

In 2023, King Charles was listed in the Time100 list of the 100 most influential people, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the same list in 2018 and 2021.