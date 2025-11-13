Royal describes life in the family as “total hell” in shock confession

Lady Frederick Windsor has made a blunt confession about what life is really like in the royal family.

Actress Sophie Winkleman married Lord Frederick Windsor, who is 54th in the line to the throne, in 2009, and has rubbed shoulders with many of the royals since.

In a candid new interview, Sophie, 45, revealed that she believes life for many of the royals is “total hell” because of their worldwide fame.

“The more I get to know the royal family, the more I get that their lives are total hell and that level of unasked-for fame is a form of torture,” she told The Times.

Lady Frederick Windsor has made a rare confession about life in the royal family (she is pictured with her husband). (Credit: Getty)

“None of them went on [UK reality show] Pop Idol or something to be famous.”

She described being famous from the day you are born as “brutal”, as she made rare comments about what it’s like in the family.

“I feel for them all. I don’t think a life with that much scrutiny and pressure is remotely healthy, but they have no choice,” she added.

Sophie rose to fame on TV programs including Peep Show and Two and a Half Men, before joining the royal family when she married Lord Frederick Windsor.

She has continued to act and played The Countess in the 2023 film Wonka, and also starred in 2019 drama series Sanditon.

Sophie Winkleman recently attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, where she walked alongside King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

Sophie shares two daughters, Maud, 16, and Isabella, 13, with her husband.

The two girls have served as bridesmaids at royal weddings, including that of their aunt, Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Lord Frederick Windsor is the son of Prince Michael of Kent and the second cousin of King Charles III.

