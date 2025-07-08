She once proudly declared she’s one of Strictly Come Dancing’s greatest fans and watches the show all the time.

So, it comes as no surprise that Princess Diana’s former butler and best friend, Paul Burrell, has been scrapped from its line-up for good.

According to The Mirror, the former royal butler has been keen to star on the popular UK dancing show, but producers are worried those inside the Palace might tune out.

“They know how much Queen Camilla loves the show and would love for her to appear in the audience….but they fear that Paul’s involvement would scupper that relationship.”

A source tells New Idea that the Queen has never much liked Paul. Like many others in the royal fold, Camilla also feels like the 67-year-old has long been profiting from his friendship with the late Princess.

Paul Burrell was Diana’s butler, and he became a close confidante of the princess. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s no fan of Paul’s, but she would never intervene in a show’s casting choices,” reveals our royal insider.

“Even if he was a contestant, it’s unlikely it would concern her too much now she’s Queen. However, it might make her hesitant to host any tea parties this year and that would certainly be a factor in whether or not Strictly bosses would have Paul on.”

The source adds that Paul, who previously starred on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, would be devastated he hasn’t been given the opportunity to shine on the dance floor as he’s been angling to get on the show for nearly 15 years.

“He thinks it’s the only possible reason that makes sense as to why he keeps getting passed over: the royal nod.

“But even he knows the support of the Queen is far more valuable to the show than him mincing around in tights.”

Our insider also believes that Paul’s untasteful comments about Camilla over the years would be doing him no favours.

“One never forgets,” the insider says.

Camilla danced with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer Brendan Cole at a charity event in 2017 (Credit: Getty)

In 2022, Paul left royal fans less than impressed when talking about the royal family on Lorraine Kelly.

“I’m not stuck in the past at all but I’m still devoted to Princess Diana,” he said.

He also recently made more unnecessary remarks about Camilla and Diana while speaking on behalf of Genting Casino.

“The Queen’s popularity is nowhere near that of Charles’ previous wife. It will never be like that,” he said.

“Camilla isn’t Diana, and Diana could never be Camilla. They’re two very different women, but Camilla’s acceptance has grown and Charles obviously adores her.”