Queen Camilla has had to abruptly withdraw from her upcoming engagements due to a shock health issue.

Advertisement

The Queen, 77, has been “unwell” with a chest infection, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Advertisement

The Queen’s health is reportedly being monitored as she rests privately at home.

Queen Camilla has had to cancel engagement due to feeling “unwell.” (Credit: Getty)

Queen Camilla was set to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, however, the Duchess of Gloucester will now attend the event.

Another engagement planned for the same night has also been cancelled.



She was due to attend the Palace’s reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, hosted by King Charles.

Advertisement

Charles and Camilla recently returned from their royal tour. (Credit: Getty)

This news follows shortly after Queen Camilla and King Charles wrapped up their tour of Australia and Samoa.



With King Charles also suffering health issues of his own, the trip proved to be a “great testament to the king’s devotion to service and duty,” a palace official said.



“He was prepared to come this far and he was incredibly happy and very, very determined to do so.



“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms.”