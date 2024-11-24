Inside Queen Camilla’s spectacular comeback amidst health fears

For almost two weeks, Queen Camilla was laid low by a severe chest infection. At 77, her ailment caused serious concern behind closed palace doors.

Advertisement

“It’s the kind of condition that can become very dangerous, very quickly at her age,” a royal insider says.

But after an extended period of prescribed rest, trooper Camilla surprised many when she insisted on returning to work – at the busiest time in the royal calendar – to attend Buckingham Palace’s glittering Diplomatic Corps reception on November 19.

“It’s a key state event and involves the King and Queen hosting close to 900 guests,” our source explains. “It’s a huge royal occasion.”

Camilla wanted to silence any concerns about her health at the state event. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

If Camilla was at all exhausted by the reception’s demands, she disguised her fatigue well. Attention on the Queen focused instead on her stylish Fiona Clare evening gown – and her stunning headpiece.

Known as the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara, the diadem formerly belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Featuring five large aquamarines and an array of delicate diamonds, it was the first time Camilla had worn the piece. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has donned it several times.

“Camilla wanted to make sure the focus was on her appearance in a positive way and silence any concerns about her condition,” our source says.

She donned a tiara favoured by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Her evident strength at the event was all the more admirable because she was also mourning the loss of a “much-loved companion”.

Beth, Camilla’s Jack Russell terrier had to be put to sleep at the age of 13, after developing an untreatable tumour.

Camilla adopted Beth from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011. The dog was so beloved by the royal that her image was woven into the formal gown Camilla wore to King Charles’ 2023 coronation.

“Camilla is absolutely heartbroken about losing Beth,” our insider explains. “She’d been by her side since she was a mere three months of age.”

Advertisement

Camilla has been mourning the loss of Beth, her much-loved Jack Russell terrier. (Credit: Getty)

Ever the stoic royal, however, Camilla hid her pain from sight and was by Charles’ side during the annual event. The Prince of Wales also attended – but the Princess of Wales was absent this year.

“Camilla knows better than anyone that 2024 has been an incredibly tough year for the royal family,” our source says.

“Her upbeat appearance at the Diplomatic Corps reception was her way of stating that it’s royal business as usual from now on – no matter what.”

Advertisement