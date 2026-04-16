Inside Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping $3,199 Sydney retreat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently midway through their Australia tour.

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They’ve had a packed schedule so far, with visits to a children’s hospital, a women’s shelter, the Australian War Memorial, and more, since touching down earlier this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their Australia tour on Tuesday. (Credit: Getty)

But all eyes are now on this Friday night when Meghan, 44, headlines the Her Best Life luxury women’s retreat at the InterContinental Coogee Beach in Sydney.

And the security arrangements are something else.

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Speaking on 2GB, entertainment reporter Peter Ford told listeners that the details of the evening have been leaked to him – including some very tight entry protocols that guests need to follow.

“To ensure a safe and seamless experience for all guests, entry to the dinner will include a security clearance,” Ford read aloud from the leaked program.

“Please bring your event lanyard, and a valid photo ID, and allow time for a bag check and a brief body wand scan upon arrival.”

“You’re going to get wanded before you even get into that function room!” he added.

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Meghan is headlining a Sydney retreat on Friday. (Credit: Getty)

Ford also revealed the entire InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel has been closed to the public from Friday morning through to Sunday afternoon.

So if you haven’t bought a ticket, you’re not getting in.

As for what’s actually happening inside, Ford had that covered too.

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VIP guests get photos with Meghan between 4.30 and 5pm, though only those who splashed out on the top-tier ticket.

“So, even if you are going, unless you have paid that top dollar, you won’t be getting a photograph with her.”

From 5pm, the Her Best Life gala dinner kicks off, featuring an in-conversation session with the Duchess.

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Dress code for the dinner, he said, is: “Cocktail. Think evening elegance, something that makes you feel confident and special.”

The three-day retreat runs from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon and is limited to just 300 guests.

Tickets are priced at $2,699, with VIP packages at $3,199, including the group photo with Meghan, with some tickets still available to purchase.

Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge. (Credit: Channel 10)

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The news comes as details have emerged that Meghan will be appearing as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia later this season.

The Duchess of Sussex filmed scenes for the Network 10 show on Wednesday.

She will be appearing alongside regular judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli, while Andy Allen is absent.

“We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but nothing like this,” Poh teased in a trailer shared to Instagram by Network 10 on April 15.

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“All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia... the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

Read more about Harry and Meghan’s Australian tour here.