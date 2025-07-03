Meghan Markle has reportedly had to issue refunds for one of her newest As Ever products.

Advertisement

While she restocked her product line last month after it sold out in a matter of hours, she also introduced a new product.

She announced her new apricot spread in June, which also sold out shortly after its release.

However, customers have received emails letting them know their orders could not be fulfilled.

“Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfil your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week,” an email from As Ever reads.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle reportedly issued refunds for her As Ever apricot spread. (Credit: As Ever)

“In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge.”

At the time of publication, the jam is not featured on the As Ever website.

This isn’t the first time that customers have been refunded.

Advertisement

A customer said they were offered a refund for an order of As Ever honey that was not fulfilled. (Credit: As Ever)

“This happened to me with the honey during the first drop,” a customer said on Reddit, adding they received a confirmation email about their failed order.

“While I would have loved to have had the honey, I was so impressed with the customer service that they were willing to refund my money and keep track of who didn’t get the product, and then they sent me the honey this time free of charge.

Meghan Markle launched her As Ever rosé in July. (Credit: As Ever)

Advertisement

It also follows after Meghan revealed that she added a Nappa Valley rosé to her product range , which was released on July 1.

After it sold out, she announced that she was expanding her wine range.

Soon, customers will be able to buy Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah varieties.