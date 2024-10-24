ROYAL EXCLUSIVE: “We met the King and Queen!”

When King Charles and Camilla arrived at Sydney Airport on October 18, they were met by the beaming young faces of Adelaide siblings Ky and Charlotte.

“I was so excited to meet them!” Ky, 12, tells New Idea.

“Queen Camilla said that everyone had talked about me and King Charles was really kind. It was incredible.”

Armed with a beautiful bouquet of posies to gift the Queen, Ky said it’d always been a dream of his to meet the royals after he was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic tea with Paddington Bear.

Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla meeting Ky and Charlotte at Sydney Airport. (Image: Supplied by MakeAWish Australia)

The meeting was made possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ky was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia in 2021 and received a bone marrow transplant from Charlotte.

Though he continues to face challenges, he never lets his condition stop him.

Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers. (Image: Supplied by MakeAWish Australia)

Charlotte says it was special to join Ky on the tarmac, along with their siblings Hudson and Peyton.

“As soon as I heard Ky was allowing me to join his wish, I was excited,” Charlotte, 18, says.

“Watching him get his suit ready and prepared for his special moment was lovely – and to also get to chat with the King and Queen!”

They loved shaking hands with royalty! (Image: Facebook)

With bone marrow supplies not able to meet demand, Ky’s family is hoping to spread awareness about the importance of these donations.

Find out more about bone marrow donation here.

Read more about unique wishes like Ky’s here makeawish.org.au/wishes/wish-stories