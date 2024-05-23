After consulting with Buckingham Palace, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set the date for a snap UK election on July 6.

In response to this, King Charles and Queen Camilla have confirmed that they will not partake in any royal engagements until after the election has passed.

In an official statement released on May 22nd, the royal couple revealed all scheduled activities had now been postponed as they did not want to “divert attention or distract from the election campaign.”

Rishi has been Prime Minister for less than two years. (Image: Getty)

While this may seem unusual – especially considering the King only returned to his public-facing duties on April 30 after a lengthy absence as he received treatment for an undisclosed cancer – the postponement is standard procedure.

If Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party is voted out of government, it will be the third Prime Minister of King Charles’ 14-month reign after the resignation of Liz Truss in October 2022.

For his first public engagement since revealing his affliction, the monarch visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London where he appeared in good form.

King Charles appeared in good health as he undertook his first public-facing duty following his diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

According to the UK’s Mirror, Charles spoke with various patients during his visit. When one patient asked about his health he replied: “I’m all right, thank you very much – not too bad.”

Another patient discussed her chemotherapy with Charles, who revealed: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”

Charles also discussed the moment he was first diagnosed in conversation with another patient: “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” he said.

(Credit: Getty)

The King’s return to duties was first announced on April 26, 2024, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” it read.

“This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles both met with patients at the facility. (Credit: Getty)

As well as this, it is understood that Charles plans to attend Trooping the Colour on June 15, one of the most anticipated events on the royal calendar. He is also set to attend Royal Ascot the week after.

Following the diagnosis, Charles has been focusing on his recovery and receiving treatment as an outpatient at a London Clinic. During this time, he stepped back from public-facing royal engagements, however, he continued participating in state duties.

Other members of the royal family have stepped up in his stead, picking up engagements and other official duties.

Trooping the Colour 2023. (Credit: Getty)

King Charles was previously speculated to return to public royal duties in May 2024, after a source close to Charles told Vanity Fair that he is recovering well following his treatment.

“He is very keen to get back to public-facing duties before June if he can. He is doing well but is frustrated more than anything else that he has had to take time off. He is being a good patient but not always a patient one,” the source said.

“What he wants is to be back at work meeting the public and doing what he loves. That is the bread and butter of what the royal family does, and the king is very keen to be back out.”