An unexpected result of the Princess of Wales’ cancer recovery journey is a softening towards her brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex, New Idea has learnt.

While Kate was once very close to Prince Harry, the barbs he fired at her in his 2023 biography Spare seemed to eviscerate any possibility of them ever rekindling their friendship.

But a royal insider exclusively tells New Idea that the princess, 42, has recently begun to experience a change of heart, and may even consider forgiveness – just in time for Harry’s 40th birthday on September 15.

Princess Kate is thinking about mending fences with brother-in-law Prince Harry (Credit: Getty Images)

“Facing your own mortality changes people,” our source explains. “Kate knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past.

“During her chemo treatment, Kate read theories on cancer being linked to repressed anger and stress. So she’s making a big effort to let go of any grudges.” With forgiveness weighing heavily on her mind, Kate is now considering extending an olive branch to Harry, who celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15.

Kate and Harry were once very close. (Credit: Getty)

Kate has form when it comes to reaching out to Harry. She chatted to him after Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, and then stepped aside to facilitate a conversation between Harry and her husband, the now Prince of Wales. But while Kate may be in a more forgiving mood these days, her stubborn husband, Prince William, is another matter entirely.

“Harry is still persona non grata in William’s world,” our insider explains. “But Kate’s beginning to think it’s time they were the bigger people in this.

“The ace up her sleeve, as far as William is concerned, is that opening the door for Harry is a way of keeping him from doing something else damaging again.”

William and Harry briefly reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

With Harry making noise about wanting to return to the UK more regularly, he will no doubt welcome any overture from his sister-in-law, no matter how small.

“Harry’s in a really difficult position, and he has been wracked with guilt over how he has treated Kate,” our royal source says. “While a full pardon from the Wales’ may still be a long way off for Harry, Kate’s new ‘life’s too short’ mantra does“ offer him a glimmer of hope too”, the source says.