Meet Prince William’s closest friend, the 7th Duke of Westminster

Hugh Grosvenor, aka the 7th Duke of Westminster, is set to marry this week in what will be the high society event of the year.

If the name doesn’t sound familiar, you may recognise some of the famous faces tapped to attend his upcoming nuptials, specifically, members of the royal family.

Hugh and his fiancee Olivia will marry on Friday, June 7, 2024. (Credit: Westminster Foundation)

The Duke is the godson of King Charles, while his mother Natalia, is the godmother of Prince William. His late father, Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster was also a dear friend of the former Prince of Wales and served as a personal mentor for a young William before his untimely passing in 2016.

Fast forward to 2013 and 2019, and both William and his brother Prince Harry named the Duke as godfather to their firstborn sons Prince George and Prince Archie. They also invited the Duke as a guest of honour to their respective weddings in 2011 and 2018.

More recently, in May 2023, the Duke played a ceremonial role in the historic coronation of his godfather, where he carried the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales alongside fellow members of British peerage.

The billionaire is an eager philanthropist. (Credit: Getty)

According to royal sources, the Prince of Wales will serve as an usher at his friend’s wedding, while Prince George will take part in the ceremony in a “prominent” role.

Despite owning more land than the King and being worth billions of dollars, the wedding itself is expected to be rather traditional.

Taking place at Chester Cathedral in Chesire, up to 500 guests will watch on as the Duke marries his girlfriend of three years Olivia Henson, who will become the new Duchess of Westminster.

Prince William is expected to be the only senior royal in attendance after Prince Harry reportedly declined an invitation to the event.

Prince William will serve as an usher at the wedding, a testament to the close relationship shared between both men. (Credit: Getty)

According to PEOPLE, an “understanding between the two friends” took place in which the long-time friends mutually agreed that it was for the best Harry did not attend.

“[Harry] sends his love and support and admiration for the couple [for their wedding day],” a source also shared with the publication.

It is currently unclear whether or not King Charles or Queen Camilla will attend.

We can safely assume however that the Princess of Wales will not be in attendance as she continues to receive treatment for bowel cancer.

The reception will take place at the nearby 11,000-hectare Grosvenor family estate Eaton Hall.