Lindsay Lohan (left) and Rob Mills (right) will reportedly join the new season of I'm a Celeb. Getty

Also rumoured to be joining the cast is former Australian Idol contestant and Neighbours cast member Rob Mills, who last crossed paths with Lindsay during his 2019 stint on The Masked Singer.

Other names have been doing the rounds including former Home and Away star Bec Hewitt, The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield, The Voice’s Jack Vidgen and Australian Idol’s Pauline Curuenavuli all said to be in the jungle.

Former My Kitchen Rules chef Pete Evans was also heavily rumoured to be taking part in the new season but after he posted a meme that contained a neo-Nazi symbol, Network Ten confirmed he would not be involved.

A spokesperson said: “Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

I'm A Celeb, hosted by Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris (both pictured) will return in January. Network Ten

Despite fears it may not be able to film in a post-COVID world, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will be back on Channel Ten screens next year, with its premiere date slated for Sunday January 3.

The return was officially confirmed at Ten’s Upfronts event in October but it was revealed that the show would no longer be filming in their usual South African location due to international travel restrictions. Instead, it will be shot locally in New South Wales.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!