According to the Danish publication Her&Nu, King Frederik and Queen Mary have taken a holiday abroad with their four children, Crown Prince Christian , 18, Princess Isabella , 16, Prince Vincent , 13, and Princess Josephine , 13, over the Easter break.

The news of the family's secret getaway was later confirmed to the publication by Palace spokespeople, also revealing that the former monarch Queen Margrethe will act as head of state until they return.

On January 14, 2024, the Queen stepped down from her position as Queen of Denmark and entrusted the throne to Frederik and Mary, however, she has retained her title since.

Queen Margrethe, 83, will spend her Easter holiday at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus.

Although the destination of their trip hasn't been confirmed, it is understood the holiday will take them out of Denmark.