Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe, better known as Princess Isabella of Denmark, is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

Princess Isabella is the second-born in the family and is currently third in the line of succession to the Danish throne behind her father and older brother.

However, in light of recent news of Queen Margrethe's abdication, she will soon become second in the line of succession, only following behind her older brother, Prince Christian will become heir to the throne. He will take on the title of Crown Prince Christian as their father becomes King Frederik.

