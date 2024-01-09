RELATED: Inside Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik's fairytale romance
Who does Princess Isabella look like?
Princess Isabella is the spitting image of her Aussie-born mother, Crown Princess Mary. It is clear that Princess Isabella has inherited her mother's facial structure, rosy cheeks, and defined lips.
However she also has a striking resemblance to her father, Crown Prince Frederik. She has bright blue eyes and cheekbones much like his.
Who are Princess Isabella's siblings?
Princess Isabella has three siblings... The firstborn of the family was Prince Christian, born October 15, 2005. Following Isabella's birth in 2007, Princess Mary gave birth to twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both born on January 8, 2011. The family have not welcomed any children since.
RELATED: How did the Danish royal family start?
What school does Princess Isabella of Denmark go to?
Princess Isabella currently attends Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup.
She began her schooling in 0 class at Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup, on August 3, 2013. Following this, Princess Isabella began in 9th form at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen on August 8, 2022 before beginning at her current school on August 9, 2023.
Øregård Gymnasium is an upper secondary school in the Hellerup district of Gentofte Municipality in the northern suburbs of Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 1903, the school values professionalism community, and education.
"We take our set of values very seriously because we believe that the path from child to competent young adult goes through the three elements of our set of values," the official website reads.
Prince Frederik also attended Øregaard Gymnasium. He graduated in 1986.
What is Princess Isabella's full name?
Princess Isabella's full name is Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe. The name Henrietta is a tribute to Henrietta Donaldson, Mary's mother, who died in 1997 when she was just 25.
The name Ingrid comes from Isabella's great-grandmother Queen Ingrid while Margrethe comes from Queen Margrethe II, Isabella's grandmother.
RELATED: Here's how the Danish royal family are related to the other royals of Europe